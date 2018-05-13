Instant Replay: Clemson 10 Austin Peay 1

Instant Replay: Clemson 10 Austin Peay 1

Baseball

Instant Replay: Clemson 10 Austin Peay 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 5 Clemson’s 10-1 win over Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. 

What happened?

The Tigers (38-13) got out to a quick lead as Logan Davidson hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead. The Governors (30-21) answered with a run on three hits in the top of the third to tie the game at 1-1. Clemson would take the lead for good in the third as Davidson drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, moved up to third on a failed pickoff attempt, and came in to score on a wild pitch. The Tigers added a run to their lead in the fifth as Jordan Greene worked a leadoff walk and Davidson drove him in with a RBI double for a 3-1 lead. Clemson blew the game open in the seventh as they scored four runs on a single hit (a RBI double by Kyle Wilkie), four walks, and two Austin Peay errors extended the lead to 7-1. The Tigers capped off the game with three runs in the eight to take game two 10-1 and set up a rubber game on Sunday. 

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the seventh inning. Even though Clemson already had a 3-1 lead, they put the game away in the seventh by taking advantage of walks and some sloppy play by the Governors.

What went right?

Tiger starter Brooks Crawford was outstanding, allowing a single run on four hits with no walks and a career-best 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn his seventh win of the season. Carson Spiers made his team-best 23rd appearance and picked up his fourth save of the season with 2.1 hitless innings. Davidson had the big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four runs and four RBI (running his hit streak to 12 games). Kyle Wilkie stretched his hitting streak to 17 games with a two hit game.

What went wrong?

Outside of Davidson and Wilkie (five hits), Clemson struggled at the plate as they totaled only six hits as a team. They did draw 10 walks and two HBPs but also struck out 10 times while stranding seven base runners. 

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

Clemson added another run in the fifth. Jordan Greene walked to start things off before Logan Davidson doubled to left field.  It was Davidson’s second RBI of the day and he has been responsible for (…)

reply
17hr

Austin Peay tied the game with a run in the top of the third, but the Tigers bounced right back. Logan Davidson walked to start the inning.  Davidson advanced to third on a throwing error on a pickoff (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home