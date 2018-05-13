Instant Replay: Clemson 10 Austin Peay 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 5 Clemson’s 10-1 win over Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (38-13) got out to a quick lead as Logan Davidson hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead. The Governors (30-21) answered with a run on three hits in the top of the third to tie the game at 1-1. Clemson would take the lead for good in the third as Davidson drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, moved up to third on a failed pickoff attempt, and came in to score on a wild pitch. The Tigers added a run to their lead in the fifth as Jordan Greene worked a leadoff walk and Davidson drove him in with a RBI double for a 3-1 lead. Clemson blew the game open in the seventh as they scored four runs on a single hit (a RBI double by Kyle Wilkie), four walks, and two Austin Peay errors extended the lead to 7-1. The Tigers capped off the game with three runs in the eight to take game two 10-1 and set up a rubber game on Sunday.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the seventh inning. Even though Clemson already had a 3-1 lead, they put the game away in the seventh by taking advantage of walks and some sloppy play by the Governors.

What went right?

Tiger starter Brooks Crawford was outstanding, allowing a single run on four hits with no walks and a career-best 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn his seventh win of the season. Carson Spiers made his team-best 23rd appearance and picked up his fourth save of the season with 2.1 hitless innings. Davidson had the big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four runs and four RBI (running his hit streak to 12 games). Kyle Wilkie stretched his hitting streak to 17 games with a two hit game.

What went wrong?

Outside of Davidson and Wilkie (five hits), Clemson struggled at the plate as they totaled only six hits as a team. They did draw 10 walks and two HBPs but also struck out 10 times while stranding seven base runners.