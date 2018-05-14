Sunshine State 4-star adds Clemson offer

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker Derek Wingo announced via Twitter on Monday that he has received a scholarship offer from Clemson.

Just a rising junior in the class of 2020, Wingo has already collected offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Boston College, among others.

Wingo (6-2, 210) played both linebacker and quarterback for St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore in 2017. He passed for 806 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 attempts in 10 games.

247Sports ranks Wingo as the No. 16 outside linebacker and No. 258 overall prospect in the 2020 class, while Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect.