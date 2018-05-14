Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What did the ACC football discuss Monday at the ACC Spring Meetings relating to recruiting? Does Dan Radakovich think it is time to honor Jack Leggett? What is the latest on a replacement for Tim Bourret?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.