Countdown to First Pitch: No. 4 Clemson at Kennesaw State

Fourth-ranked Clemson makes its first trip to Stillwell Stadium in Kennesaw, GA, to take on Kennesaw State today at 6:00 p.m.

The Series

Meetings: 1 (first met in 2018)

Series Record: Clemson leads 1-0

Record at KSU: N/A

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 9-4 at Clemson on April 24

vs. Lee: Lee leads 1-0 (1-0 at CU)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 28-10 all-time on May 15 with a 17-6 mark on the road.

Kennesaw State assistant head coach Kevin Erminio was a volunteer assistant coach at Clemson from 1996-1998.

The Tigers are 16-4 all-time against current Atlantic Sun programs, including a 2-3 record on the road. Clemson has faced Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Stetson, and USC Upstate while missing Lipscomb, NJIT, and North Florida.

Coach Monte Lee has faced three current Atlantic Sun programs (Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, and USC Upstate). Lee is 17-2 all-time against the programs with all the but Kennesaw State game earlier this season coming during his time at College of Charleston.

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record: 11-5 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week: Won two of three home games over Austin Peay (3-6, 10-1, 3-2 in 11) after beating Western Carolina last Wednesday

2018 Batting Stats: .255 (6.2 RPG) with 74 2B, 2 3B, 79 HR, 286 BB, 47 HBP, 438 K, 46-61 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.45 ERA, .234 OBA (412 hits), 192 BB & 433 K in 474.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (50 errors in 1974 chances)

The Owls

Head Coach: Mike Sansing (27th season at Kennesaw State

2017 Record: 25-32 (10-11, 5th A-Sun) – N/A – NR

Preseason: 4th in Atlantic Sun (out of 8 teams)

Home Record: 19-14 (12-19 in 2017)

Last Week: Won one of three home games against NJIT (5-12, 7-2, 2-3) last weekend after dropping midweek home games to Georgia State (4-7) and Georgia Southern (3-9)

2018 Batting Stats: .280 (6.2 RPG) with 92 2B, 9 3B, 37 HR, 193 BB, 43 HBP, 374 K, 38-56 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 5.11 ERA, .256 OBA (419 hits), 238 BB & 394 K in 434.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .969 (57 errors in 1854 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.310 BA with 8 2B, 4 HR, & 31 RBI in 51 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.249 BA with 8 2B, 14 HR, & 51 RBI in 52 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.250 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.302 BA with 15 2B, 11 HR, & 35 RBI in 52 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.243 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 48 games in 2018)

LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.268 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 15 games in 2018)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.230 BA with 11 2B, 6 HR, & 33 RBI in 52 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.280 BA with 7 2B, 16 HR, & 40 RBI in 52 games in 2018)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.256 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 25 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

Kennesaw State

C 34 Griffin Helms (SR/.305 BA with 12 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

1B 10 Forrest Bramlett (*SR/.214 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

2B 11 Grant Williams (SR/.306 BA with 16 2B, 5 HR, & 37 RBI in 49 games in 2018)

SS 18 David Chabut (JR/.257 BA with 8 2B, 14 RBI, & 29 R in 47 games in 2018)

3B 2 Tyler Simon (FR/.325 BA with 10 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

LF 14 LaDonis Bryant (*SR/.302 BA with 7 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 44 games in 2018)

CF 9 Jake Franklin (JR/.282 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 34 RBI in 47 games in 2018)

RF 6 Terence Norman (SO/.355 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 31 RBI in 46 games in 2018)

DH 3 Jaylen Smith (JR/.292 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

* FR LHP 20 Mat Clark (2-0/15 app/ 0 GS/1.59 ERA (11.1 IP)/.200 OBA (8 hits)/3 BB/14 K)

vs.

FR LHP 31 Ryan Kennedy (2-6/12 app/8 GS/7.88 ERA (37.2 IP)/.340 OBA (53 hits)/24 BB/30 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Kennesaw State

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Patrick Cromwell 1.000 1-1 2 2 2 1 2 0 0

Drew Wharton .667 1-1 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 SF

Logan Davidson .500 1-1 4 1 2 4 1 0 1

Kyle Wilkie .500 1-1 4 1 2 1 1 1 1 1-1 SB

Jordan Greene .500 1-1 2 0 1 0 2 0 0

Grayson Byrd .250 1-1 4 1 1 0 0 2 0

Chris Williams .200 1-1 5 0 1 0 0 2 0

Seth Beer .000 1-1 4 1 0 0 1 0 0

Kier Meredith .000 1-1 3 2 0 1 2 0 0

Robert Jolly N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Bryce Teodosio N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Spencer Strider 0.00 1-0 1-0 2.2 1 0 0 2 6 9

Ryan Miller ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.1 0 0 0 0 1 7

Sam Weatherly 6.75 1-1 0-0 4.0 2 4 3 5 3 11

^ – has one save.