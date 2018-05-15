Countdown to First Pitch: No. 4 Clemson at Kennesaw State

Fourth-ranked Clemson makes its first trip to Stillwell Stadium in Kennesaw, GA, to take on Kennesaw State today at 6:00 p.m.
The Series
Meetings: 1 (first met in 2018)
Series Record: Clemson leads 1-0
Record at KSU: N/A
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 9-4 at Clemson on April 24
vs. Lee: Lee leads 1-0 (1-0 at CU)
Worth Noting
- Clemson is 28-10 all-time on May 15 with a 17-6 mark on the road.
- Kennesaw State assistant head coach Kevin Erminio was a volunteer assistant coach at Clemson from 1996-1998.
- The Tigers are 16-4 all-time against current Atlantic Sun programs, including a 2-3 record on the road. Clemson has faced Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Stetson, and USC Upstate while missing Lipscomb, NJIT, and North Florida.
- Coach Monte Lee has faced three current Atlantic Sun programs (Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, and USC Upstate). Lee is 17-2 all-time against the programs with all the but Kennesaw State game earlier this season coming during his time at College of Charleston.
The Tigers
2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB
2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 11-5 (11-8 in 2017)
Last Week: Won two of three home games over Austin Peay (3-6, 10-1, 3-2 in 11) after beating Western Carolina last Wednesday
2018 Batting Stats: .255 (6.2 RPG) with 74 2B, 2 3B, 79 HR, 286 BB, 47 HBP, 438 K, 46-61 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 3.45 ERA, .234 OBA (412 hits), 192 BB & 433 K in 474.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (50 errors in 1974 chances)
The Owls
Head Coach: Mike Sansing (27th season at Kennesaw State
2017 Record: 25-32 (10-11, 5th A-Sun) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 4th in Atlantic Sun (out of 8 teams)
Home Record: 19-14 (12-19 in 2017)
Last Week: Won one of three home games against NJIT (5-12, 7-2, 2-3) last weekend after dropping midweek home games to Georgia State (4-7) and Georgia Southern (3-9)
2018 Batting Stats: .280 (6.2 RPG) with 92 2B, 9 3B, 37 HR, 193 BB, 43 HBP, 374 K, 38-56 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 5.11 ERA, .256 OBA (419 hits), 238 BB & 394 K in 434.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .969 (57 errors in 1854 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
Clemson
C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.310 BA with 8 2B, 4 HR, & 31 RBI in 51 games in 2018)
1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.249 BA with 8 2B, 14 HR, & 51 RBI in 52 games in 2018)
2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.250 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games in 2018)
SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.302 BA with 15 2B, 11 HR, & 35 RBI in 52 games in 2018)
3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.243 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 48 games in 2018)
LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.268 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 15 games in 2018)
CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.230 BA with 11 2B, 6 HR, & 33 RBI in 52 games in 2018)
RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.280 BA with 7 2B, 16 HR, & 40 RBI in 52 games in 2018)
DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.256 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 25 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
Kennesaw State
C 34 Griffin Helms (SR/.305 BA with 12 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 36 games in 2018)
1B 10 Forrest Bramlett (*SR/.214 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 36 games in 2018)
2B 11 Grant Williams (SR/.306 BA with 16 2B, 5 HR, & 37 RBI in 49 games in 2018)
SS 18 David Chabut (JR/.257 BA with 8 2B, 14 RBI, & 29 R in 47 games in 2018)
3B 2 Tyler Simon (FR/.325 BA with 10 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
LF 14 LaDonis Bryant (*SR/.302 BA with 7 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 44 games in 2018)
CF 9 Jake Franklin (JR/.282 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 34 RBI in 47 games in 2018)
RF 6 Terence Norman (SO/.355 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 31 RBI in 46 games in 2018)
DH 3 Jaylen Smith (JR/.292 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 25 games in 2018)
Projected Starting Pitchers
* FR LHP 20 Mat Clark (2-0/15 app/ 0 GS/1.59 ERA (11.1 IP)/.200 OBA (8 hits)/3 BB/14 K)
vs.
FR LHP 31 Ryan Kennedy (2-6/12 app/8 GS/7.88 ERA (37.2 IP)/.340 OBA (53 hits)/24 BB/30 K)
Tiger Career Stats vs. Kennesaw State
Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other
Patrick Cromwell 1.000 1-1 2 2 2 1 2 0 0
Drew Wharton .667 1-1 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 SF
Logan Davidson .500 1-1 4 1 2 4 1 0 1
Kyle Wilkie .500 1-1 4 1 2 1 1 1 1 1-1 SB
Jordan Greene .500 1-1 2 0 1 0 2 0 0
Grayson Byrd .250 1-1 4 1 1 0 0 2 0
Chris Williams .200 1-1 5 0 1 0 0 2 0
Seth Beer .000 1-1 4 1 0 0 1 0 0
Kier Meredith .000 1-1 3 2 0 1 2 0 0
Robert Jolly N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bryce Teodosio N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB
Spencer Strider 0.00 1-0 1-0 2.2 1 0 0 2 6 9
Ryan Miller ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.1 0 0 0 0 1 7
Sam Weatherly 6.75 1-1 0-0 4.0 2 4 3 5 3 11
^ – has one save.