Swinney thinks transfer rule will be passed

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney does not know if the football coaches at the ACC’s annual spring meetings solved any of the problems of the sports world at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla., Tuesday, but they at least made themselves feel better.

Of course none of the coaches, football or basketball, feel good these days about the proposed rule change in regard to transfers.

In April, the Division I Transfer Working Group affirmed its strong support for a proposal that would eliminate the ability of schools to influence athletics scholarships provided to student-athletes after they transfer, according to the NCAA.com.

Working group members also continued to back a proposal that would strengthen the penalty for tampering with a college athlete at another school. The working group has asked the NCAA Division I Council to move forward on a vote in June on the proposal.

“That is definitely something that is coming down the pipeline,” Swinney said to The Clemson Insider. “I don’t know where it is going or what the final result is going to be. The commissioner probably has a better feel for that.

“I think at the end of the day, you want to do what is best for the student athletes when at all possible, but certainly want to maintain some type of order. We will see where it all goes, but there will definitely be some change.”

Swinney admits he has no issues with a player wanting to transfer once they graduate from college. He feels like they can go and play wherever they want to play when they are in graduate school.

“If a young man earns his degree, then hey, you wish him well and let him move on to a different situation,” the Clemson coach said. “Sometimes you have a kid that may want to transfer for a lot of different reasons.

“I think the biggest thing that is being pushed out right now is that there are really no restrictions. He will still have to sit out a year, but there are still no restrictions.”

Swinney thinks that is where the transfer rule is probably going to end up going.

“I think at the end of the day, there are always consequences for decisions and I think there has to be some order,” he said. “All of those things are being discussed at a much higher level than us. But at the end of the day, they will say, ‘here is the rules’ and we will go play by them.”