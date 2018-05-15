Weekly ACC Baseball Wrap

Clemson has another good week as they went 3-1 including two series winning walkoff home runs.  TCI puts a wrap on last week and hand out our weekly awards.

 

 

Overall Record            39-13

ACC Record                19-8

 

Last Week          3-1

5/9     Wednesday   Western Carolina              W, 10-8

5/11   Friday           Austin Peay                       L, 3-6

5/12   Saturday       Austin Peay                       W, 10-1

5/13   Sunday         Austin Peay                       W, 3-2 (11)

 

Next Week

5/15   Tuesday        Kennesaw State (25-24)    6:00PM         Kennesaw, GA

5/17   Thursday      Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16)  6:00PM         Pittsburgh, PA

5/18   Friday           Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16)  3:00PM         Pittsburgh, PA

5/19   Saturday       Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16)  1:00PM         Pittsburgh, PA

Note: Records as of Monday, May 14.

 

TCI Hitter-of-the Week                #10 Kyle Wilkie

The sophomore catcher from Cumming, GA earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-16 (.563) in four games last week. Wilkie had a double, three RBI, three runs, and three walks for a .632 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage.

         

         Other hitters of note:

Logan Davidson       8-for-17 (.471), 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R, 3 BB, 2-2 SB

Seth Beer                4-for-13 (.308), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R, 5 BB, 2 HBP

Jordan Greene        4-for-13 (.308), 2 2B, 2 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 1-1 SB

 

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week              #19 Brooks Crawford

The junior righty from Bishop, GA earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his start against Austin Peay on Saturday. In 6.2 innings, Crawford allowed a single run on four hits (.154 OBA) with no walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts to earn his seventh win of the year.

 

         Other pitchers of note:

Ryan Miller             4.2 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 BB, 9 K, .067 OBA

Ryley Gilliam                    3.0 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 BB, 4 K, .100 OBA

Spencer Strider       2.2 IP, 0-0, 3 app, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 BB, 4 K, .000 OBA

 

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as #4 in the country, beat Western Carolina at home in midweek action before taking two of three games from Austin Peay to close out the regular-season at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers outscored the competition 26-17 while outhitting their opponents .277 (36 hits) to .216 (30 hits). On the week, Clemson had seven doubles, five homers, 25 walks, and three HBPs against 29 strikeouts while going 7-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.79 ERA, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) in 38.0 innings with 18 walks and 42 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .968 clip, committing five errors in 156 chances.

