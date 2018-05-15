Weekly ACC Baseball Wrap

Clemson has another good week as they went 3-1 including two series winning walkoff home runs. TCI puts a wrap on last week and hand out our weekly awards.

Overall Record 39-13

ACC Record 19-8

Last Week 3-1

5/9 Wednesday Western Carolina W, 10-8

5/11 Friday Austin Peay L, 3-6

5/12 Saturday Austin Peay W, 10-1

5/13 Sunday Austin Peay W, 3-2 (11)

Next Week

5/15 Tuesday Kennesaw State (25-24) 6:00PM Kennesaw, GA

5/17 Thursday Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16) 6:00PM Pittsburgh, PA

5/18 Friday Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16) 3:00PM Pittsburgh, PA

5/19 Saturday Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16) 1:00PM Pittsburgh, PA

Note: Records as of Monday, May 14.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week #10 Kyle Wilkie

The sophomore catcher from Cumming, GA earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-16 (.563) in four games last week. Wilkie had a double, three RBI, three runs, and three walks for a .632 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Logan Davidson 8-for-17 (.471), 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R, 3 BB, 2-2 SB

Seth Beer 4-for-13 (.308), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R, 5 BB, 2 HBP

Jordan Greene 4-for-13 (.308), 2 2B, 2 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 1-1 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week #19 Brooks Crawford

The junior righty from Bishop, GA earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his start against Austin Peay on Saturday. In 6.2 innings, Crawford allowed a single run on four hits (.154 OBA) with no walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts to earn his seventh win of the year.

Other pitchers of note:

Ryan Miller 4.2 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 BB, 9 K, .067 OBA

Ryley Gilliam 3.0 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 BB, 4 K, .100 OBA

Spencer Strider 2.2 IP, 0-0, 3 app, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 BB, 4 K, .000 OBA

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as #4 in the country, beat Western Carolina at home in midweek action before taking two of three games from Austin Peay to close out the regular-season at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers outscored the competition 26-17 while outhitting their opponents .277 (36 hits) to .216 (30 hits). On the week, Clemson had seven doubles, five homers, 25 walks, and three HBPs against 29 strikeouts while going 7-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.79 ERA, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) in 38.0 innings with 18 walks and 42 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .968 clip, committing five errors in 156 chances.