Instant Replay: No. 4 Clemson 7, Kennesaw State 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 4 Clemson’s 7-2 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday evening at Stillwell Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (40-13) broke through for two runs in the fourth as Drew Wharton hit a two-run single to give Clemson a 2-0 lead. The Tigers struck again in the fifth on a RBI single by Seth Beer make it 3-0. The Owls (25-25) cut into the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth to bring them within 3-2, but a Kyle Wilkie sac fly stretched the Clemson lead back out to 4-2. The Tigers would plate three insurance runs in the ninth to lock up their 40th win of the regular-season, the first time they have reached that number since 2006.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game really changed in the bottom of the first inning as Kennesaw State loaded the bases with two outs against first-time starter Mat Clark. Clark was about to pitch out of the jam and settled in by retiring 10 of the next 11 batters he faced while the offense gave him a 3-0 lead.

What went right?

Clark pitched very well in his first career start, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings to earn his third win of the season. Carson Spiers was very effective out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 no-hit innings, while Ryan Miller closed out the game in the ninth. Logan Davidson, Beer, and Wharton each had two hits to lead Clemson’s 10 hit attack while Davidson (14) and Wilkie (19) each extended their hitting streaks.

What went wrong?

The Tigers committed two errors, including one that allowed a run to score and an inning to continue. Clemson hit into a double play and stranded eight runners in the contest.