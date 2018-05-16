Swinney comments on Belk’s transfer

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement Wednesday afternoon on the news of defensive tackle Josh Belk’s decision to transfer to another school.

Swinney and Clemson University granted Belk an unconditional release on Wednesday.

“Josh is a good young man from a great family,” said Swinney in the release. “Sometimes circumstances change, as is the case with Josh. We are disappointed he is leaving, but I enjoyed being around him the past few months. He did everything that was asked of him and had an excellent semester academically. I wish him all the best in the years to come.”

Belk announced his release via Twitter earlier on Wednesday after reports began to circulate that he was leaving Clemson.

“I will be transferring from Clemson University,” Belk said. “I appreciate the Clemson staff, fans and Coaching staff. Thanks to Coach (Dabo) Swinney for the opportunity. Nothing bad to say about the University and my time there. Just feel that it’s the best decision for my family and I.”

The native of Fort Lawn, S.C., Belk entered Clemson in January of 2018 as an early enrollee and participated in spring practices and the Spring game.

Belk was ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 96 by ESPN.com coming out of Lewisville High School. As a senior he had 34 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks among his 116 tackles. He also played in the US Army All-American game.