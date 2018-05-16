Top Ohio lineman talks new Clemson offer

With the spring evaluation period still in progress, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell stopped by Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday to see class of 2019 offensive lineman Zach Carpenter.

While there, Caldwell conveyed a scholarship offer from Clemson to Carpenter, and the two later had a telephone conversation about the offer.

Carpenter (6-5, 310) is ranked as the No. 15 offensive guard nationally and No. 4 offensive lineman from the state of Ohio.

“Coach Caldwell talked about how proud he was of me for continuing to work so hard,” Carpenter said. “He asked me if I had ever played center, and I told him I did this last year and that I could play anywhere on the line that he needed me to play. He said that was a good thing to know.

“I told him how excited I was and thanked him for believing in me.”

Carpenter first visited Clemson last November for The Citadel game.

He is now planning to return to campus next month.

“(Caldwell) asked if I would like to come back to campus either June 5-7 or June 12-14 to spend the night with the guys and see more of campus, academics, and the program,” Carpenter said. “There are camps that week, but I would probably only participate in one day of camp. I think we will go June 12-14.”

Clemson joins Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Louisville, among many others, on Carpenter’s list of two dozen offers.

Carpenter hopes to make his decision this summer before the start of his senior season.

If he pledges to the Tigers, it will happen in person.

“If I end up committing to Clemson, Coach Caldwell said that he would like me to commit to Coach (Dabo) Swinney and him in person,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter wants to get to a couple other schools as well before committing. He is slated to visit Kentucky this weekend.

As a junior in 2017, Carpenter was named the Ohio Division One Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-State honors.

Clemson has signed an offensive lineman from the state of Ohio in each of the last two recruiting cycles: four-star Matt Bockhorst in 2017 and five-star Jackson Carman in 2018.