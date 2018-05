After enduring another ACL injury to his right knee last fall, Deshaun Watson is recovering right on schedule.

The beloved former Clemson quarterback suffered from a torn ACL during his first season in the NFL. Although he did not even play a full season, Watson still led the NFL in touchdown passes off play action.

Texans coaches and fans are anxious to see their young quarterback back on the field for the 2018 season.

Here is what is being said about Watson on Twitter.

QB Deshaun Watson and DE J.J. Watt are "right on schedule" in their rehab from injury. 📰: https://t.co/GdwFyPlBdG pic.twitter.com/u7B0WVMocI — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2018

The potential of Texans offense with a healthy Deshaun Watson https://t.co/1hJ9K2392H via @HoustonChron — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 15, 2018

Who would you rather have as you team's QB going forward, Jimmy Garoppolo or DeShaun Watson? (via @SimmsandLefkoe) pic.twitter.com/E4e9XICOG1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2018

Deshaun Watson didn't even play a full season, and still led the NFL in touchdown passes off play action! pic.twitter.com/DGcEJPb0LN — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 8, 2018

@deshaunwatson it’s going to be special!! — Keke Coutee (@TheKekeCoutee) May 9, 2018