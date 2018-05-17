Johnson, Fuller excused from first court appearance

PICKENS, S.C. — Former Clemson football players Jadar Johnson and C.J. Fuller were excused Thursday morning from their first appearance in a Pickens County court room in regards to their arrest back on March 28.

The two men, along with former Duke football player Quaven Maurice Ferguson, are charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime. The three men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone in the robbery.

Johnson, Fuller and Ferguson were released on a $25,000 bond on March 29.

According to the prosecutor’s spokesperson, Marcia Barker, the three men were excused from today’s proceedings by the judge on their lawyers’ behalf.

No trial date has been set at this time. The prosecution is currently investigating and building its case against the three defendants.

Johnson is being represented by Columbia based attorney Bakari Sellers, while Fuller is represented by former Citadel quarterback Stanley Myers, who is also based out of Columbia.