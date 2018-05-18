Davidson makes Clemson history

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Logan Davidson has been a key factor in the success of the Clemson lineup the past two seasons. But now, the shortstop has made history.

Davidson became the first player in the history of Clemson baseball to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game during Thursday’s 16-6 victory over Pitt at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

“I’ve definitely been chasing that one for a while,” Davidson said after the game, “trying to hit (a home run) from both sides. I finally got it tonight. It feels great, I’ve been waiting for a long time, even in high school I never did that so it’s a great feeling.”

The Tigers (41-13, 20-8 ACC) scored 16 runs off as season-high 18 hits Thursday. Davidson was 3-for-6 with two home runs and three runs batted in.

“I think (hitting) is definitely contagious,” Davidson said. “In this ballpark it flies. They were giving us good pitches to hit. We were just taking advantage of pitches up in the zone and hitting balls hard all the way through the lineup.”

Although any win is big, Davidson said getting the first win of any series is always great. It sets the tone for the rest of the weekend.

“It’s kind of like the first at-bat of the game,” he said. “It sets the tone for what we’re trying to do and what our goals for the weekend are.

“So this was a big night for us. It shows what we’re about this weekend and what we are trying to accomplish.”

Clemson has won nine straight ACC road games, continuing its school record. The Tigers have had success on the road all season long and Davidson credits that to the routine of a road game.

“We’ve actually tried to pinpoint that as well because we have noticed that also,” Davidson said. “I think it’s simple. I don’t think there’s any distractions like there are at home. We just go straight from the hotel and it’s all about baseball.

“It’s kind of a business. I mean we like to have fun. Obviously, our team has a great time, but I feel like it’s mostly business related on the trip and I think that’s what gets it done for us.”