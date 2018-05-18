Lee says Tigers have done enough to be a national seed

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Currently, fourth-ranked Clemson stands at No. 11 in the latest RPI rankings on WarrenNolan.com.

However, the Tigers own 42 overall victories heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Pittsburgh. They also own 21 Atlantic Coast Conference victories, including Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Panthers.

“We have had an amazing season,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said exclusively to The Clemson Insider after the game. “I don’t know if I could have asked for a better regular season from our guys with just how consistent they have been and just how well they have played all year. I’m just really pleased.”

The question is have the Tigers (42-13, 21-8 ACC) done enough to own one of the nation’s top 8 seeds when the NCAA Selection pairings are announced on May 28.

“I certainly do,” Lee said.

The Clemson coach has a good argument. The Tigers’ 21 ACC wins heading into Saturday’s game at Pitt are already tied for the second most in school history. Clemson is also 12-5 in true road games this year, including 12-2 in the ACC.

The Tigers have also won 10 straight ACC games … a school record.

Friday’s win clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division, the program’s first since 2010 and first outright title in 12 years. Clemson also goes into the final game of the season with an opportunity to win the ACC’s Regular-Season Championship, something the program has not done since 2006.

That would give the Tigers the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Baseball Championships.

“I think the ACC is one of the best conferences in the country,” Lee said. “I don’t know where it stands in terms of RPIs as a league this year, but it is certainly one of the best in the country.

“For us to win our division and have twenty-plus wins in this league and to have forty-two regular season wins with a game to go. I can’t see how we can’t be a national seed.”