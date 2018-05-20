Beer made it look easy

Seth Beer made hitting a baseball look pretty simple this weekend in Pittsburgh.

The Clemson slugger reached base in 13 of his 15 at-bats in helping the fourth-ranked Tigers sweep Pittsburgh for their sixth straight victory and claim a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship.

In Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Panthers, Beer went 2-for-3 at the plate while driving in two runs and hitting his 19th home run of the season. The junior’s 19th home run set a new career-high and leads the ACC.

“This weekend I was just trying to do two simple things,” Beer said to The Clemson Insider. “I was just trying to stay relaxed in the box and see the ball. Those were really just the two simple things I was trying to work on.”

Beer started the weekend with a 4-for-5 night at the plate on Thursday, which included 4 RBIs, a home run, a walk and three runs scored. He followed that with a 1-for-1 day officially on Friday, which included a home run, RBI, two drawn walks and two runs scored.

As for the weekend as a whole, he was officially 7-of-9 with three homers, seven RBIs, five walks and six runs scored.

“Thankfully it kept me locked in and I was seeing pitches sometimes I had been chasing in the past and it just kept me in the game,” Beer said.

Thanks to Beer’s surge, Clemson finished the regular season with 17 wins in its last 19 games. The Tigers head into next week’s ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Park in Durham, N.C., playing with a lot of confidence.

Clemson (43-13, 22-8 ACC) will play its first game on Wednesday against Notre Dame. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

“I think our team has a lot of confidence,” Beer said. “We’ve showed all of the tools that you need to be a great program and go far in the tournament with the pitching and the hitting. I think with that we are just really excited to go into postseason.”

The Tigers closed the regular season by winning 11 of their last 12 ACC games.