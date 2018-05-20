Overview of Clemson's ACC Tournament Pool

Clemson will head up Pool B as the #2 seed while #7 Miami (FL) and #11 Notre Dame make up the rest of the pool.

All three teams have already faced each other during the regular season and oddly enough all the series involved a doubleheader in games two and three of the series. Clemson won two of three games at Notre Dame (2-5, 6-3, 5-2) on April 7-8 before dropping two of three home games to Miami (FL) (11-12 in 12, 1-6, 8-3) on April 13-14. Earlier in the season, Miami (FL) won two of three home games over Notre Dame (3-0, 9-0, 5-9 (10) on March 9-10.

 

Pool B Schedule

5/22   Tuesday        #11 Notre Dame vs. #7 Miami (FL)         7:00PM

5/23   Wednesday   #2 Clemson vs. #11 Notre Dame            3:00PM

5/24   Thursday      #7 Miami (FL) vs. #2 Clemson                7:00PM

 

Clemson vs. Pool Opponents in Tournament Play

Miami (FL):                  3-2 (2-2 in Pool Play)

2005   Jacksonville       #2 Clemson 9, #3 Miami (FL) 1

2007   Jacksonville       #4 Clemson 5, #5 Miami (FL) 4

2008   Jacksonville       #1 Miami (FL) 7, #8 Clemson 1

2013   Durham             #8 Miami (FL) 7, #5 Clemson 0

2014   Greensboro        #5 Clemson 3, #1 Miami (FL) 2

Notre Dame:               0-0 (0-0 in Pool Play)

 

Team Overviews

Category                        CU          MIA          ND

Overall Record             43-13       27-25       24-27

ACC Record                   22-8        16-13       12-17

Batting:

Average                         .259        .257        .274

Runs/Game                    6.3          4.8          5.7

Home Runs                      87           23           44

Triples                             2            14           13

Doubles                           81           82           85

Walks                             305          226          214

HBPs                               53           54           57

Strikeouts                      467          516          352

Stolen Bases                 48-64      72-102      49-70

Pitching:

ERA                               3.35        3.70        5.55

Opp. BA                         .232        .238        .268

Strikeouts                      470          457          347

Walks                             203          203          284

Fielding:

Errors                             52           77           49

Fielding %                      .975        .962        .974

 

Tiger Career Stats in the ACC Tournament

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Grayson Byrd          .286   2-2     7        0        2        0        0        2        0

Logan Davidson       .286   2-2     7        1        2        1        1        1        1

Robert Jolly            .231   5-3     13      0        3        1        1        2        0

Kyle Wilkie             .200   2-2     5        0        1        0        1        0        0

Seth Beer                .167   6-6     18      3        3        4        5        6        1          4 HBP

Chris Williams         .133   5-4     15      5        2        2        2        5        0          2B, 2 HBP

Jordan Greene        .077   5-4     13      2        1        0        2        4        0          2B, SH

Adam Renwick        N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      OBA

Alex Schnell            9.00   2-0     0-0     3.0     5        4        3        1        2          .333

Ryley Gilliam                    13.50  3-0     0-0     2.2     5        4        4        3          2        .500

Brooks Crawford     15.00  1-1     0-0     3.0     4        5        5        3        1          .364

Owen Griffith         27.00  1-0     0-1     0.1     2        3        1        0        1          .500

 

