Overview of Clemson's ACC Tournament Pool

Clemson will head up Pool B as the #2 seed while #7 Miami (FL) and #11 Notre Dame make up the rest of the pool.

All three teams have already faced each other during the regular season and oddly enough all the series involved a doubleheader in games two and three of the series. Clemson won two of three games at Notre Dame (2-5, 6-3, 5-2) on April 7-8 before dropping two of three home games to Miami (FL) (11-12 in 12, 1-6, 8-3) on April 13-14. Earlier in the season, Miami (FL) won two of three home games over Notre Dame (3-0, 9-0, 5-9 (10) on March 9-10.

Pool B Schedule

5/22 Tuesday #11 Notre Dame vs. #7 Miami (FL) 7:00PM

5/23 Wednesday #2 Clemson vs. #11 Notre Dame 3:00PM

5/24 Thursday #7 Miami (FL) vs. #2 Clemson 7:00PM

Clemson vs. Pool Opponents in Tournament Play

Miami (FL): 3-2 (2-2 in Pool Play)

2005 Jacksonville #2 Clemson 9, #3 Miami (FL) 1

2007 Jacksonville #4 Clemson 5, #5 Miami (FL) 4

2008 Jacksonville #1 Miami (FL) 7, #8 Clemson 1

2013 Durham #8 Miami (FL) 7, #5 Clemson 0

2014 Greensboro #5 Clemson 3, #1 Miami (FL) 2

Notre Dame: 0-0 (0-0 in Pool Play)

Team Overviews

Category CU MIA ND

Overall Record 43-13 27-25 24-27

ACC Record 22-8 16-13 12-17

Batting:

Average .259 .257 .274

Runs/Game 6.3 4.8 5.7

Home Runs 87 23 44

Triples 2 14 13

Doubles 81 82 85

Walks 305 226 214

HBPs 53 54 57

Strikeouts 467 516 352

Stolen Bases 48-64 72-102 49-70

Pitching:

ERA 3.35 3.70 5.55

Opp. BA .232 .238 .268

Strikeouts 470 457 347

Walks 203 203 284

Fielding:

Errors 52 77 49

Fielding % .975 .962 .974

Tiger Career Stats in the ACC Tournament

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Grayson Byrd .286 2-2 7 0 2 0 0 2 0

Logan Davidson .286 2-2 7 1 2 1 1 1 1

Robert Jolly .231 5-3 13 0 3 1 1 2 0

Kyle Wilkie .200 2-2 5 0 1 0 1 0 0

Seth Beer .167 6-6 18 3 3 4 5 6 1 4 HBP

Chris Williams .133 5-4 15 5 2 2 2 5 0 2B, 2 HBP

Jordan Greene .077 5-4 13 2 1 0 2 4 0 2B, SH

Adam Renwick N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA

Alex Schnell 9.00 2-0 0-0 3.0 5 4 3 1 2 .333

Ryley Gilliam 13.50 3-0 0-0 2.2 5 4 4 3 2 .500

Brooks Crawford 15.00 1-1 0-0 3.0 4 5 5 3 1 .364

Owen Griffith 27.00 1-0 0-1 0.1 2 3 1 0 1 .500