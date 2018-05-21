Clemson coach checks in on local linemen

Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C., has served as a talent pipeline for Clemson over the years, and the Tigers tapped into it again last recruiting cycle, landing Dorman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden in the 2018 class.

Clemson is keeping an eye on a couple more prospects from Dorman in the 2019 class. Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell stopped by the school earlier this month during the current spring evaluation period to check in on a pair of offensive linemen.

One of those is offensive tackle John Gelotte, who has seen his recruitment take off this spring.

“Coach Caldwell came to a spring practice,” Gelotte told TCI.

Caldwell invited Gelotte (6-7, 285) to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp next month, and Gelotte said he intends to do so.

Gelotte has not communicated with Caldwell but has heard a little bit about him from McFadden, his former teammate at Dorman.

“Jordan McFadden told me about him,” Gelotte said. “He is a good guy.”

Gelotte has picked up offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Georgia Southern, Western Kentucky and Old Dominion this spring after receiving his first Power Five offer from Northwestern in February.

He cited Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Clemson as other schools showing interest.

Gelotte grew up a Clemson fan living about an hour away from its campus.

“It would mean a lot to me to get a offer from a big-time football program like Clemson,” he said.

Gelotte said he doesn’t have any early favorites or timeframe for his college choice. He has only made one visit to Northwestern so far and doesn’t have any trips planned right now, but will likely hit the road to check out schools this summer.

Caldwell also checked out Gelotte’s teammate, offensive guard Mason Trotter, while at Dorman. Trotter, who has offers from Louisville, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, was invited to camp at Clemson next month as well.