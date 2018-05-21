Hunter Johnson plans to transfer from Clemson

Clemson backup quarterback Hunter Johnson is planning to transfer from Clemson, a couple of sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider Monday.

Johnson met with Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney last week to discuss his future at Clemson and his intentions to transfer.

TCI also confirmed Johnson was not at workouts this morning as the team continued summer workouts.

Johnson is a former 5-star recruit, who enrolled at Clemson in January of 2017. Last year, the Indiana native played sparingly in the Tigers’ return to the College Football Playoff.

He threw for just 234 yards in seven games, as he was used mostly as the third-team quarterback behind starter Kelly Bryant and Zerrick Cooper. He completed 21-of-27 passes and had two touchdown passes.

Johnson is the third quarterback off last year’s roster to transfer to another school. Cooper transferred in January as did fourth string quarterback Tucker Israel.

Johnson competed for the starting job this spring with Bryant and Trevor Lawrence, the nation’s No. 1 recruit from the 2018 class.

Johnson had a good spring according to the Clemson coaching staff and he said after the spring game last month he was looking forward to the competition this summer between him, Bryant and Lawrence.

Word is Johnson is looking at transferring to Purdue or Northwestern. He will have to sit out the 2018 season and will be eligible to play in 2019. He still has a redshirt year to burn.

Stayed tuned to TCI. We will have more as we continue to learn more.