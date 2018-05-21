Standout lineman lands Clemson offer, planning visit

Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn has seen his recruitment explode this spring.

Since early March, the class of 2019 prospect has collected close to 20 Power Five scholarship offers, including offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, Stanford and Clemson.

Clemson extended one of his latest offers last Wednesday.

“It was awesome,” Rayburn told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson is one of the best schools in the country as far as academics and football, so it was a great feeling.”

Rayburn’s area recruiter for Clemson, co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, stopped by his school to drop off the offer.

“My coach told me about it after coach Scott left,” Rayburn said. “I talked to coach Scott on the phone later that day. He said they had evaluated me and liked me a lot. He said my grades were great and that they loved my size, athleticism, and the way I move and play the game.”

Rayburn (6-4, 315) had only communicated with Clemson once before the offer — when he was on campus for an unofficial visit in early March.

It was great,” he said of the visit. “The atmosphere is great and the facilities are amazing. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Rayburn made that visit with offensive tackle teammate Adrian Medley, who received an offer while on campus.

The two are planning to return together in the near future.

“We’re coming back up later this month or in early June,” Rayburn said.

Clemson didn’t mention which position it projects him at, but Rayburn is being recruited by most schools as a guard or center.

Rayburn said he will visit Auburn on Monday, while he is slated to officially visit Texas A&M and Mississippi State this summer. He has been to schools such as Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M and Mississippi State so far this year.

Several schools are starting to separate themselves for Rayburn, who is eyeing a summer commitment.

“Subject to change but I like Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn and UCF,” he said. “I will have a decision by the end of the summer.”

A few things stand out to Rayburn when he considers Clemson.

“I like their academic programs as well as their facilities and the coaching staff,” he said.

Rayburn transferred from West Florida Tech to Pensacola for his upcoming senior season. He plans to be an early enrollee at his school of choice.