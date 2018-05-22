Bryant passing knowledge, wisdom to younger players

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant says he is enjoying his final year at Clemson.

The rising senior decided in January, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, to return to Clemson for one more season in hopes of bringing the Tigers another national championship. Besides bringing his big play ability back for another year, Bryant also enjoys showing new guys like Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry the ropes.

“It’s all about what I can leave to let the next guy coming through have a great career,” Bryant said. “It is really fulfilling to be able to be in that position.”

Last year, in his first full year as a starter, Bryant earned All-American status after he recorded 58 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in helping Clemson have the No. 2 ranked scoring defense in the country. He also broke up two passes and had 12 quarterback pressures.

Now as one of the team leaders, as he hopes to lead Clemson back to the national championship game, Bryant is giving Thomas and Henry, as well as the other younger players on the defense, some knowledge on what it takes and what they have to sacrifice to get to where they want to go.

“Those guys, they listen. They really want us to teach them as much as we can and all that we know,” the senior said. “They are very coachable. They give hundred-percent effort every day. They bring intensity and energy all the time so it is definitely good to have that youth in the room and on the field.”

With the Tigers now going through summer workouts, this is the time of year when the team bonds and holds everyone accountable. There are no coaches working with them to push them in these critical two months. They have to want it if they want to get to where they would like to be.

“This team was built from the inside-out, we know that it all starts with us,” Bryant said. “Offensively and defensively, we have to put in the work or we won’t be as good as people think we are. It is good for people to have that opinion of us, but if we don’t put in the work in every day, we won’t scratch that potential at all.

“We are just focusing on working and trying to be the best that we can be, and just taking everything day by day.”

Clemson, with 17 starters back on offense and defense from last year’s ACC Championship team, will likely enter the 2018 season preseason ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country. The Tigers begin fall practice in August.