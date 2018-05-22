Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap-Up

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 4 in the country, won at Kennesaw State in midweek action before sweeping a three-game series at Pittsburgh to close out the regular-season.

The Tigers outscored the competition 32-9 while outhitting their opponents .303 (43 hits) to .210 (29 hits).

On the week, Clemson had seven doubles, eight homers, 19 walks, and six HBPs against 29 strikeouts while going 2-3 on stolen bases.

The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.00 ERA, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 36.0 innings with 11 walks and 37 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .985 clip, committing two errors in 131 chances.

Overall Record 43-13

ACC Record 22-8

Last Week 4-0

5/15 Tuesday @ Kennesaw State W, 7-2

5/17 Thursday @ Pittsburgh W, 16-6

5/18 Friday @ Pittsburgh W, 4-1

5/19 Saturday @ Pittsburgh W, 5-0

Next Week

5/23 Wednesday Notre Dame (24-27, 12-17) 3:00PM Durham, NC

5/24 Thursday Miami (FL) (27-25, 16-13) 7:00PM Durham, NC

Note: Records as of Sunday, May 20. Notre Dame and Miami (FL) face off on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week #28 Seth Beer

The junior outfielder from Suwanee, GA earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-12 (.750) in four games last week. Beer had a double, three homers, eight RBI, eight runs, six walks, and two HBPs for a .850 on-base percentage and a .1.583 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Drew Wharton 7-for-18 (.389), 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1-1 SB

Chris Williams 5-for-15 (.333), 1 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP

Logan Davidson 6-for-21 (.286), 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 R

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week #23 Carson Spiers

The sophomore righty from Greenville, SC earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his three relief outings last week. In 6.0 innings, Spiers did not allow a run on a single hit (.053 OBA) with two walks and four strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Ryan Miller 5.0 IP, 1-0, 3 app, 0 runs, 5 hits, 1 BB, 5 K, .250 OBA

Mat Clark 5.2 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 2 runs (1 ER), 5 hits, 0 BB, 5 K, .208 OBA

Brooks Crawford 5.1 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 1 run (1 ER), 5 hits, 1 BB, 6 K, .250 OBA