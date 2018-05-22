Clemson commit's teammate adds offer from Tigers

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2020 four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday night.

Tchio (6-5, 325) is teammates at Milton High School with Clemson four-star safety commitment Joseph Charleston.

Along with Clemson, Tchio has picked up offers from schools such as Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Tennessee in 2018. Georgia was first to offer him last summer, followed by Maryland, Louisville and Alabama last year.

Tchio is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 offensive tackle and No. 129 overall prospect in the class of 2020.