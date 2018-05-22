Top-50 CB includes Clemson in top 3

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star cornerback Devin Bush named Clemson, LSU and Tennessee his top three schools via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Bush (5-11, 185) cut Auburn and Oklahoma from the top five he announced in March.

Both LSU and Tennessee have hosted Bush for unofficial visits this spring. He said last week that he will take his official visits during the upcoming season.

Rivals ranks Bush as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 48 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

As a junior last season, Bush was a standout in the secondary of an Edna Karr team that went 14-1 and won the Louisiana Class 4A state championship. He intercepted two passes, forced four fumbles, recovered two of them and totaled five returns for touchdowns on special teams.

Clemson offered him in February. He holds around 20 offers in total.