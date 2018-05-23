Record setting-inning lifts Clemson to easy win over the Irish

DURHAM, N.C. — It might have been the longest 54 minutes in Notre Dame history and the best 54 minutes in Clemson’s.

The Tigers used a 17-run fourth inning to 10-run rule the Irish, 21-4, Wednesday in Clemson’s first game of the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Park in Durham, N.C. The 17 runs set an ACC record for runs scored in an inning, breaking Clemson’s previous record set in 1973.

Coincidently, the last time the Tigers played at Durham Bulls Park, is scored 18 runs against Florida State in the 2016 ACC Championship Game. In its last two games here, Clemson has scored 39 runs.

“Well, obviously the fourth inning was good to us,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “From time to time you see those types of things happen.”

Clemson (44-13) scored its 17 runs on 11 hits, including two home runs from Logan Davidson, one from Seth Beer and one from Chris Williams. In all 21 Tigers came to the plate, with Williams, Patrick Cromwell and Drew Wharton making three plate appearances.

Davidson, who became the first Clemson player to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game in a win at Pittsburgh last week, one upped his own mark Wednesday by becoming the first player in school history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate. He had a two-run home run in his first at-bat and later in the inning he hit a grand slam. He finished the inning with six RBIs.

“I mean, I’ve definitely never done it in the same inning before that, so that was a pretty cool experience to even have the opportunity to get back up there,” Davidson said. “That was pretty awesome.”

Following Davidson’s home run to right center, which gave Clemson a 7-3 lead at the time, Beer hit a two-run blast to make the score 9-3.

Williams later hit the famous Bull on top of the left field for Clemson’s last three runs.

Not forgotten in the inning was Jordan Greene’s two-run single early in the inning that gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead. Green’s hit was actually the game-winner.

Clemson got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning as Kyle Wilkie again came through for the Tigers when he laced a two-out single up the middle to score Sam Hall from second base.

Notre Dame (24-30) led 3-1 after three innings.

“I think Wilkie’s at-bat with two outs, we knew at that point that the momentum was getting ready to shift in our dugout, and I think Mat Clark had a big part of that, as well,” Lee said. “For Mat to be able to pitch out of that spot was pretty big for us at that point in the ballgame.”

Clemson’s big three—Davidson, Beer and Williams—finished the day a combined 9-for-15 with 13 RBIs and four home runs. Davidson was 3-for-6 at the plate with 2 home runs, 7 RBIs and including a double. Beer was 3-for-6 as well with a double, home run and 2 RBIs, while Williams was 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs.