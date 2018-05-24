Clemson makes strong first impression on 5-star

Horn Lake (Miss.) five-star Nakobe Dean made his first visit to Clemson on Monday.

Dean, the nation’s top-ranked inside linebacker, received an offer from Clemson in February.

The Tigers had been working hard to get him on campus and made a strong first impression during the visit.

“It was great,” Dean told TCI. “The facilities and mindset there [stood out].”

Dean (6-1, 215) checked out the campus and facilities and was amazed by Clemson’s state-of-the-art football complex.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Nothing like it in the country.”

Dean was not able to meet Dabo Swinney, who was on vacation, but he spent considerable time with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“He would just explain how good of a fit I could be at the university,” Dean said.

Georgia played host to Dean last weekend before he traveled to Clemson. It was his second trip to Athens, and he has also been to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and LSU on multiple occasions.

Dean is planning to make his decision and sign in December. He will be an early enrollee.

As a junior in 2017, Dean registered 147 total tackles including 25 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 prospect from Mississippi, No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 27 overall prospect in the class of 2019.