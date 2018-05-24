Countdown to First Pitch: Miami vs. No. 3 Clemson

DURHAM, N.C. — Second-seeded Clemson wraps up Pool B play at the ACC Baseball Championship today as they take on seventh-seeded Miami . First pitch in the winner-take-all game is set for 7:00 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Series

Meetings: 70 (first met in 1977)

Series Record: Miami leads 40-29-1

Record at Neutral: Miami leads 9-7

Clemson leads 3-2 in ACC Championship play (Miami leads 1-0 in Durham)

Last Meeting(s): Miami won 2 of 3 games at Clemson in 2018 (12-11 in 12, 6-1, 3-8)

Lee: Lee trails 1-5 (1-5 at CU)

The Hurricanes

Head Coach: Jim Morris (25th season at Miami

2017 Record: 31-27 (16-23; 3rd Coastal) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason: 4th in ACC Coastal (out of 7 teams)

Neutral Record: 1-0 (2-1 in 2017)

Last Week: Beat Notre Dame 6-2 on Tuesday after sweeping a rain-shortened two game home series from Boston College (3-0, 4-3) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .258 (4.9 RPG) with 85 2B, 14 3B, 23 HR, 230 BB, 55 HBP, 523 K, 73-104 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.67 ERA, .238 OBA (430 hits), 207 BB & 463 K in 481.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .963 (77 errors in 2056 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record: 3-1 (2-2 in 2017)

Last Week: Beat Notre Dame 21-4 (7 innings) on Wednesday after sweeping three games at Pittsburgh (16-6, 4-1, 5-0) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .263 (6.5 RPG) with 87 2B, 2 3B, 91 HR, 315 BB, 54 HBP, 472 K, 48-64 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.37 ERA, .233 OBA (449 hits), 208 BB & 475 K in 517.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (54 errors in 2143 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Miami (FL)

C 31 Isaac Quinones (FR/.292 BA with 10 2B, 1 HR, & 24 RBI in 44 games)

1B 28 Raymond Gil (FR/.234 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 19 RBI in 45 games)

2B 9 Willy Escala (FR/.282 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 1 RBI in 52 games)

SS 16 Freddy Zamora (FR/.308 BA with 12 2B, 1 HR, & 28 RBI in 53 games)

3B 10 Romy Gonzalez (JR/.278 BA with 8 3B, 4 HR, & 30 RBI in 51 games)

LF 51 Tony Jenkins (FR/.227 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 34 games)

CF 4 Michael Burns (*SR/.258 BA with 8 2B, 2 3B, & 21 RBI in 50 games)

RF 44 Dylan Cloonan (FR/.277 BA with 9 2B, 13 RBI, & 18 BB in 33 games)

DH 2 Danny Reyes (JR/.324 BA with 9 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 26 games)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.314 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 56 games)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.265 BA with 10 2B, 15 HR, & 60 RBI in 57 games)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.252 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 42 games)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.305 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 57 games)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 52 games)

LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.263 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 20 games)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.244 BA with 12 2B, 6 HR, & 37 RBI in 57 games)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.314 BA with 10 2B, 20 HR, & 50 RBI in 57 games)

DH 17 Justin Hawkins (*JR/.194 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RB in 17 games)

Projected Starting Pitchers

SR LHP 19 Jeb Bargfeldt (4-4/14 app/14 GS/3.20 ERA (95.2 IP)/.221 OBA (77 hits)/25 BB/71 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (8-2/14 app/14 GS/3.45 ERA (70.1 IP)/.243 OBA (65 hits)/13 BB/53 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Miami (FL)

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Drew Donathan .500 1-0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0

Patrick Cromwell .462 3-3 13 3 6 4 1 3 2 2B

Kyle Wilkie .333 3-3 9 3 3 1 3 1 0 HBP, SH

Seth Beer .304 6-6 23 5 7 4 4 3 2 2 2B, 2 HBP, SF

Chris Williams .238 6-6 21 4 5 10 3 4 3 2B, HBP, 1-1 SB

Drew Wharton .158 5-5 19 1 3 4 2 6 0

Logan Davidson .143 3-3 14 1 2 2 0 2 1 2B, HBP

Jordan Greene .143 4-3 14 3 2 2 3 2 0

Kier Meredith .143 1-1 7 1 1 0 0 3 0

Robert Jolly .111 6-4 18 0 2 0 2 2 0

Sam Hall .000 1-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Adam Renwick .000 4-2 5 0 0 0 0 1 0

Bryce Teodosio N/A 2-2 4 1 0 0 2 2 0 HBP

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Alex Schnell 0.00 2-0 0-0 3.1 1 1 0 1 3 .091

Spencer Strider 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.1 2 1 0 1 0 .222

Owen Griffith 4.50 1-0 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 1 0 .250

Ryley Gilliam 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 1 0 0 2 4 .200

Holt Jones 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Mitchell Miller 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 .500

Jake Higginbotham 2.45 1-1 1-0 7.1 4 2 2 5 7 .160

Carson Spiers 4.50 1-0 0-1 2.0 2 1 1 0 3 .250

Jacob Hennessy 5.40 1-1 0-0 5.0 7 3 3 0 0 .350

Travis Marr 5.40 1-0 0-0 1.2 4 1 1 0 0 .500

Brooks Crawford 7.20 2-1 0-1 5.0 4 4 4 5 3 .211

Ryan Miller 8.10 1-0 0-0 3.1 6 4 3 0 5 .375

Bo Gobin N/A 1-0 0-0 0.0 3 4 4 1 0 1.000