Countdown to First Pitch: Miami vs. No. 3 Clemson

DURHAM, N.C. — Second-seeded Clemson wraps up Pool B play at the ACC Baseball Championship today as they take on seventh-seeded Miami . First pitch in the winner-take-all game is set for 7:00 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Series

Meetings:                                    70 (first met in 1977)

Series Record:                            Miami leads 40-29-1

Record at Neutral:                   Miami leads 9-7

Clemson leads 3-2 in ACC Championship play (Miami leads 1-0 in Durham)

Last Meeting(s):                       Miami won 2 of 3 games at Clemson in 2018 (12-11 in 12, 6-1, 3-8)

  1. Lee: Lee trails 1-5 (1-5 at CU)

The Hurricanes

Head Coach:                               Jim Morris (25th season at Miami

2017 Record:                              31-27 (16-23; 3rd Coastal) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason:                       4th in ACC Coastal (out of 7 teams)

Neutral Record:                        1-0 (2-1 in 2017)

Last Week:                                  Beat Notre Dame 6-2 on Tuesday after sweeping a rain-shortened two game home series from Boston College (3-0, 4-3) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:                   .258 (4.9 RPG) with 85 2B, 14 3B, 23 HR, 230 BB, 55 HBP, 523 K, 73-104 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:                 3.67 ERA, .238 OBA (430 hits), 207 BB & 463 K in 481.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:                 .963 (77 errors in 2056 chances)

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:                              42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:                       3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record:                        3-1 (2-2 in 2017)

Last Week:                                  Beat Notre Dame 21-4 (7 innings) on Wednesday after sweeping three games at Pittsburgh (16-6, 4-1, 5-0) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:                   .263 (6.5 RPG) with 87 2B, 2 3B, 91 HR, 315 BB, 54 HBP, 472 K, 48-64 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:                 3.37 ERA, .233 OBA (449 hits), 208 BB & 475 K in 517.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:                 .975 (54 errors in 2143 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

Miami (FL)

C             31 Isaac Quinones (FR/.292 BA with 10 2B, 1 HR, & 24 RBI in 44 games)

1B           28 Raymond Gil (FR/.234 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 19 RBI in 45 games)

2B           9 Willy Escala (FR/.282 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 1 RBI in 52 games)

SS           16 Freddy Zamora (FR/.308 BA with 12 2B, 1 HR, & 28 RBI in 53 games)

3B           10 Romy Gonzalez (JR/.278 BA with 8 3B, 4 HR, & 30 RBI in 51 games)

LF            51 Tony Jenkins (FR/.227 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 34 games)

CF           4 Michael Burns (*SR/.258 BA with 8 2B, 2 3B, & 21 RBI in 50 games)

RF           44 Dylan Cloonan (FR/.277 BA with 9 2B, 13 RBI, & 18 BB in 33 games)

DH          2 Danny Reyes (JR/.324 BA with 9 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 26 games)

 

Clemson

C             10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.314 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 56 games)

1B           27 Chris Williams (SR/.265 BA with 10 2B, 15 HR, & 60 RBI in 57 games)

2B           9 Jordan Greene (JR/.252 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 42 games)

SS           8 Logan Davidson (SO/.305 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 57 games)

3B           25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 52 games)

LF            5 Sam Hall (FR/.263 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 20 games)

CF           13 Drew Wharton (SR/.244 BA with 12 2B, 6 HR, & 37 RBI in 57 games)

RF           28 Seth Beer (JR/.314 BA with 10 2B, 20 HR, & 50 RBI in 57 games)

DH          17 Justin Hawkins (*JR/.194 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RB in 17 games)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

SR LHP 19 Jeb Bargfeldt (4-4/14 app/14 GS/3.20 ERA (95.2 IP)/.221 OBA (77 hits)/25 BB/71 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (8-2/14 app/14 GS/3.45 ERA (70.1 IP)/.243 OBA (65 hits)/13 BB/53 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. Miami (FL)

Player                                   AVG       G-S         AB          R             H             RBI         BB           K             HR          Other

Drew Donathan                .500        1-0          2              0              1              0              0              1              0

Patrick Cromwell             .462        3-3          13           3              6              4              1              3              2              2B

Kyle Wilkie                         .333        3-3          9              3              3              1              3              1              0              HBP, SH

Seth Beer                            .304        6-6          23           5              7              4              4              3              2              2 2B, 2 HBP, SF

Chris Williams   .238        6-6          21           4              5              10           3              4              3              2B, HBP, 1-1 SB

Drew Wharton  .158        5-5          19           1              3              4              2              6              0

Logan Davidson                .143        3-3          14           1              2              2              0              2              1              2B, HBP

Jordan Greene  .143        4-3          14           3              2              2              3              2              0

Kier Meredith   .143        1-1          7              1              1              0              0              3              0

Robert Jolly                        .111        6-4          18           0              2              0              2              2              0

Sam Hall                              .000        1-0          0              1              0              0              0              0              0

Adam Renwick  .000        4-2          5              0              0              0              0              1              0

Bryce Teodosio N/A        2-2          4              1              0              0              2              2              0              HBP

 

Player                                   ERA        G-S         W-L        IP            H             R             ER           BB           SO          AB

Alex Schnell                       0.00        2-0          0-0          3.1          1              1              0              1              3              .091

Spencer Strider                0.00        1-0          0-0          2.1          2              1              0              1              0              .222

Owen Griffith                    4.50        1-0          0-0          2.0          2              1              1              1              0              .250

Ryley Gilliam                     0.00        1-0          0-0          1.2          1              0              0              2              4              .200

Holt Jones                           0.00        1-0          0-0          1.1          0              0              0              0              1              .000

Mitchell Miller  0.00        1-0          0-0          0.1          1              0              0              0              0              .500

Jake Higginbotham         2.45        1-1          1-0          7.1          4              2              2              5              7              .160

Carson Spiers                    4.50        1-0          0-1          2.0          2              1              1              0              3              .250

Jacob Hennessy                5.40        1-1          0-0          5.0          7              3              3              0              0              .350

Travis Marr                         5.40        1-0          0-0          1.2          4              1              1              0              0              .500

Brooks Crawford              7.20        2-1          0-1          5.0          4              4              4              5              3              .211

Ryan Miller                         8.10        1-0          0-0          3.1          6              4              3              0              5              .375

Bo Gobin                             N/A        1-0          0-0          0.0          3              4              4              1              0              1.000

