DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee and players Drew Wharton, Chris Williams and Brooks Crawford talked about the third-ranked Tigers’ 7-1 win over Miami Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

The Tigers scored six runs in the sixth inning to down the Hurricanes and advance to the semifinals of the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships.

Watch the press conference on TCITV: