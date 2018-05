Clemson scored the game’s first run against Miami in the second inning when Jordan Greene brought Drew Wharton home with a groundout to short.

Wharton led the inning off with a base hit through the right side. Justin Hawkins followed with a walk on a great at-bat in which he fouled off several pitches from Miami starter Jeb Bargfeildt. Sam Hall then bunted both runners over and Greene’s grounder to short was enough to bring Wharton home with game’s first run and a 1-0 lead.