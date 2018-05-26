Countdown to First Pitch: Florida State

Baseball

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson battles Florida State Saturday for a chance to move to Sunday’s title game in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships. The

Clemson Insider previews today’s contest in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.

No. 9 Florida State (41-17) at No. 4 Clemson (45-13)

Second-seeded Clemson takes on sixth-seeded Florida State in game two of the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals today at 5:00 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

 

The Series

Meetings:                     145 (first met in 1958)

Series Record:              Florida State leads 75-69-1

Record at Neutral:       Clemson leads 14-13

Florida State leads 12-10 in ACC Championship play

FSU leads 3-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Last Meeting(s):           Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2018 (2-3 in 13, 12-7, 5-4)

  1. Lee: Series tied 6-6 (6-4 at CU; 0-2 at CofC)

 

The Seminoles

Head Coach:                Mike Martin (39th season at Florida State)

2017 Record:               46-23 (14-14; 5th Atlantic) – College World Series – 6 BA/CB/D1/USA

2018 Preseason:           1st in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 10 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Road Record:               2-1 (5-3 in 2017)

Pool Play:                    Beat Virginia 3-2 (11 inn) Tuesday & #8 NC State 5-2 Friday

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .267 (6.7 RPG) with 113 2B, 5 3B, 65 HR, 364 BB, 65 HBP, 455 K, 35-46 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.89 ERA, .229 OBA (445 hits), 234 BB & 593 K in 522.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .970 (66 errors in 2169 chances)

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record:           4-1 (2-2 in 2017)

Pool Play:                    Beat Notre Dame 21-7 (7 inn) Wednesday & Miami (FL) 7-1 Thursday

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .263 (6.6 RPG) with 88 2B, 2 3B, 93 HR, 320 BB, 54 HBP, 481 K, 48-65 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.33 ERA, .233 OBA (456 hits), 211 BB & 481 K in 526.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .974 (56 errors in 2186 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

Florida State

C        35 Cal Raleigh (JR/.336 BA with 16 2B, 13 HR, & 52 RBI in 58 games)

1B      38 Rhett Aplin (SR/.299 BA with 18 2B, 2 HR, & 32 RBI in 56 games)

2B      3 Nick Derr (SO/.214 BA with 7 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games)

SS       16 Mike Salvatore (JR/.240 BA with 7 2B, 1 HR, & 24 RBI in 58 games)

3B      22 Drew Mendoza (SO/.308 BA with 15 2B, 6 HR, & 38 RBI in 58 games)

LF       23 Reese Albert (FR/.279 BA with 7 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 52 games)

CF      8 J.C. Flowers (SO/.227 BA with 6 2B, 13 RBI, & 21 BB in 32 games)

RF      7 Steven Wells (SR/.263 BA with 11 2B, 7 HR, & 28 RBI in 57 games)

DH      2 Jackson Lueck (JR/.254 BA with 8 2B, 14 HR, & 44 RBI in 56 games)

 

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.316 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 57 games)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.267 BA with 10 2B, 16 HR, & 63 RBI in 58 games)

2B      9 Jordan Greene (JR/.254 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 20 RBI in 43 games)

SS       8 Logan Davidson (SO/.303 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 58 games)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.238 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 53 games)

LF       5 Sam Hall (FR/.250 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 21 games)

CF      13 Drew Wharton (SR/.249 BA with 12 2B, 7 HR, & 38 RBI in 58 games)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.319 BA with 11 2B, 20 HR, & 51 RBI in 58 games)

DH      4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.246 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 26 RBI in 43 games)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

JR RHP 26 Cole Sands (7-3/12 app/12 GS/4.46 ERA (66.2 IP)/.210 OBA (52 hits)/23 BB/75 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/14 app/14 GS/3.18 ERA (70.2 IP)/.233 OBA (61 hits)/27 BB/57 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. Florida State

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Seth Beer                .436   10-10  39      12      17      16      11      5        5          2 2B

Robert Jolly            .333   10-8   30      5        10      3        4        6        1          2 2B, SH, 1-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie             .333   3-3     12      2        4        0        2        1        0          2B, HBP

Chris Williams         .296   8-7     27      8        8        7        6        5        2          2 2B, 2 HBP, SF

Logan Davidson       .259   7-7     27      3        7        7        2        5        1          2B, HBP

Jordan Greene        .233   9-7     30      4        7        1        2        11      1          2 2B, SH, 1-1 SB

Grayson Byrd          .227   6-6     22      4        5        3        2        6        1          SH

Sam Hall                 .222   3-3     9        1        2        1        0        3        0          2B, HBP, 0-1 SB

Drew Wharton         .200   8-4     20      1        4        1        0        7        0          2B, SF, 1-1 SB

Patrick Cromwell    .182   4-3     11      1        2        2        2        5        0          HBP

Adam Renwick        .000   6-1     2        1        0        0        0        0        0          HBP

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      OBA

Jake Higginbotham 0.00   1-1     0-0     4.2     4        4        0        3        6          .200

Carson Spiers                    0.00   2-0     1-0     3.1     1        0        0        2          1        .100

Owen Griffith                   0.00   1-0     0-0     1.0     0        0        0        0          1        .000

Mat Clark                0.00   1-0     0-0     0.1     0        0        0        0        0          .000

Ryan Miller             1.59   2-0     0-0     5.2     6        1        1        1        5          .261

Ryley Gilliam                    4.82   5-0     1-1     9.1     9        5        5        9          15      .250

Jacob Hennessy      6.00   3-0     0-1     6.0     11      4        4        1        5          .379

Alex Schnell            6.75   4-1     0-0     8.0     11      7        6        5        3          .344

Brooks Crawford     9.00   4-2     1-0     10.0   13      10      10      3        7          .310

Spencer Strider       13.50  1-0     0-0     1.1     2        2        2        3        2          .333

 

