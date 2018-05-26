Countdown to First Pitch: Florida State

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson battles Florida State Saturday for a chance to move to Sunday’s title game in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships. The

Clemson Insider previews today’s contest in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.

No. 9 Florida State (41-17) at No. 4 Clemson (45-13)

Second-seeded Clemson takes on sixth-seeded Florida State in game two of the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals today at 5:00 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Series

Meetings: 145 (first met in 1958)

Series Record: Florida State leads 75-69-1

Record at Neutral: Clemson leads 14-13

Florida State leads 12-10 in ACC Championship play

FSU leads 3-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2018 (2-3 in 13, 12-7, 5-4)

Lee: Series tied 6-6 (6-4 at CU; 0-2 at CofC)

The Seminoles

Head Coach: Mike Martin (39th season at Florida State)

2017 Record: 46-23 (14-14; 5th Atlantic) – College World Series – 6 BA/CB/D1/USA

2018 Preseason: 1st in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 10 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Road Record: 2-1 (5-3 in 2017)

Pool Play: Beat Virginia 3-2 (11 inn) Tuesday & #8 NC State 5-2 Friday

2018 Batting Stats: .267 (6.7 RPG) with 113 2B, 5 3B, 65 HR, 364 BB, 65 HBP, 455 K, 35-46 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.89 ERA, .229 OBA (445 hits), 234 BB & 593 K in 522.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .970 (66 errors in 2169 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record: 4-1 (2-2 in 2017)

Pool Play: Beat Notre Dame 21-7 (7 inn) Wednesday & Miami (FL) 7-1 Thursday

2018 Batting Stats: .263 (6.6 RPG) with 88 2B, 2 3B, 93 HR, 320 BB, 54 HBP, 481 K, 48-65 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.33 ERA, .233 OBA (456 hits), 211 BB & 481 K in 526.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .974 (56 errors in 2186 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Florida State

C 35 Cal Raleigh (JR/.336 BA with 16 2B, 13 HR, & 52 RBI in 58 games)

1B 38 Rhett Aplin (SR/.299 BA with 18 2B, 2 HR, & 32 RBI in 56 games)

2B 3 Nick Derr (SO/.214 BA with 7 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games)

SS 16 Mike Salvatore (JR/.240 BA with 7 2B, 1 HR, & 24 RBI in 58 games)

3B 22 Drew Mendoza (SO/.308 BA with 15 2B, 6 HR, & 38 RBI in 58 games)

LF 23 Reese Albert (FR/.279 BA with 7 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 52 games)

CF 8 J.C. Flowers (SO/.227 BA with 6 2B, 13 RBI, & 21 BB in 32 games)

RF 7 Steven Wells (SR/.263 BA with 11 2B, 7 HR, & 28 RBI in 57 games)

DH 2 Jackson Lueck (JR/.254 BA with 8 2B, 14 HR, & 44 RBI in 56 games)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.316 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 57 games)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.267 BA with 10 2B, 16 HR, & 63 RBI in 58 games)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.254 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 20 RBI in 43 games)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.303 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 58 games)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.238 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 53 games)

LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.250 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 21 games)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.249 BA with 12 2B, 7 HR, & 38 RBI in 58 games)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.319 BA with 11 2B, 20 HR, & 51 RBI in 58 games)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.246 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 26 RBI in 43 games)

Projected Starting Pitchers

JR RHP 26 Cole Sands (7-3/12 app/12 GS/4.46 ERA (66.2 IP)/.210 OBA (52 hits)/23 BB/75 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/14 app/14 GS/3.18 ERA (70.2 IP)/.233 OBA (61 hits)/27 BB/57 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Florida State

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Seth Beer .436 10-10 39 12 17 16 11 5 5 2 2B

Robert Jolly .333 10-8 30 5 10 3 4 6 1 2 2B, SH, 1-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie .333 3-3 12 2 4 0 2 1 0 2B, HBP

Chris Williams .296 8-7 27 8 8 7 6 5 2 2 2B, 2 HBP, SF

Logan Davidson .259 7-7 27 3 7 7 2 5 1 2B, HBP

Jordan Greene .233 9-7 30 4 7 1 2 11 1 2 2B, SH, 1-1 SB

Grayson Byrd .227 6-6 22 4 5 3 2 6 1 SH

Sam Hall .222 3-3 9 1 2 1 0 3 0 2B, HBP, 0-1 SB

Drew Wharton .200 8-4 20 1 4 1 0 7 0 2B, SF, 1-1 SB

Patrick Cromwell .182 4-3 11 1 2 2 2 5 0 HBP

Adam Renwick .000 6-1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 HBP

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA

Jake Higginbotham 0.00 1-1 0-0 4.2 4 4 0 3 6 .200

Carson Spiers 0.00 2-0 1-0 3.1 1 0 0 2 1 .100

Owen Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Mat Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Ryan Miller 1.59 2-0 0-0 5.2 6 1 1 1 5 .261

Ryley Gilliam 4.82 5-0 1-1 9.1 9 5 5 9 15 .250

Jacob Hennessy 6.00 3-0 0-1 6.0 11 4 4 1 5 .379

Alex Schnell 6.75 4-1 0-0 8.0 11 7 6 5 3 .344

Brooks Crawford 9.00 4-2 1-0 10.0 13 10 10 3 7 .310

Spencer Strider 13.50 1-0 0-0 1.1 2 2 2 3 2 .333