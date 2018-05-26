Countdown to First Pitch: Florida State

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson battles Florida State Saturday for a chance to move to Sunday’s title game in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships. The
Clemson Insider previews today’s contest in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.
No. 9 Florida State (41-17) at No. 4 Clemson (45-13)
Second-seeded Clemson takes on sixth-seeded Florida State in game two of the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals today at 5:00 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Series
Meetings: 145 (first met in 1958)
Series Record: Florida State leads 75-69-1
Record at Neutral: Clemson leads 14-13
Florida State leads 12-10 in ACC Championship play
FSU leads 3-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2018 (2-3 in 13, 12-7, 5-4)
- Lee: Series tied 6-6 (6-4 at CU; 0-2 at CofC)
The Seminoles
Head Coach: Mike Martin (39th season at Florida State)
2017 Record: 46-23 (14-14; 5th Atlantic) – College World Series – 6 BA/CB/D1/USA
2018 Preseason: 1st in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 10 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ
Road Record: 2-1 (5-3 in 2017)
Pool Play: Beat Virginia 3-2 (11 inn) Tuesday & #8 NC State 5-2 Friday
2018 Batting Stats: .267 (6.7 RPG) with 113 2B, 5 3B, 65 HR, 364 BB, 65 HBP, 455 K, 35-46 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 3.89 ERA, .229 OBA (445 hits), 234 BB & 593 K in 522.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .970 (66 errors in 2169 chances)
The Tigers
2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB
2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Neutral Record: 4-1 (2-2 in 2017)
Pool Play: Beat Notre Dame 21-7 (7 inn) Wednesday & Miami (FL) 7-1 Thursday
2018 Batting Stats: .263 (6.6 RPG) with 88 2B, 2 3B, 93 HR, 320 BB, 54 HBP, 481 K, 48-65 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 3.33 ERA, .233 OBA (456 hits), 211 BB & 481 K in 526.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .974 (56 errors in 2186 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
Florida State
C 35 Cal Raleigh (JR/.336 BA with 16 2B, 13 HR, & 52 RBI in 58 games)
1B 38 Rhett Aplin (SR/.299 BA with 18 2B, 2 HR, & 32 RBI in 56 games)
2B 3 Nick Derr (SO/.214 BA with 7 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games)
SS 16 Mike Salvatore (JR/.240 BA with 7 2B, 1 HR, & 24 RBI in 58 games)
3B 22 Drew Mendoza (SO/.308 BA with 15 2B, 6 HR, & 38 RBI in 58 games)
LF 23 Reese Albert (FR/.279 BA with 7 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 52 games)
CF 8 J.C. Flowers (SO/.227 BA with 6 2B, 13 RBI, & 21 BB in 32 games)
RF 7 Steven Wells (SR/.263 BA with 11 2B, 7 HR, & 28 RBI in 57 games)
DH 2 Jackson Lueck (JR/.254 BA with 8 2B, 14 HR, & 44 RBI in 56 games)
Clemson
C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.316 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 57 games)
1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.267 BA with 10 2B, 16 HR, & 63 RBI in 58 games)
2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.254 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 20 RBI in 43 games)
SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.303 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 58 games)
3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.238 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 53 games)
LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.250 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 21 games)
CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.249 BA with 12 2B, 7 HR, & 38 RBI in 58 games)
RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.319 BA with 11 2B, 20 HR, & 51 RBI in 58 games)
DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.246 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 26 RBI in 43 games)
Projected Starting Pitchers
JR RHP 26 Cole Sands (7-3/12 app/12 GS/4.46 ERA (66.2 IP)/.210 OBA (52 hits)/23 BB/75 K)
*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/14 app/14 GS/3.18 ERA (70.2 IP)/.233 OBA (61 hits)/27 BB/57 K)
Tiger Career Stats vs. Florida State
Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other
Seth Beer .436 10-10 39 12 17 16 11 5 5 2 2B
Robert Jolly .333 10-8 30 5 10 3 4 6 1 2 2B, SH, 1-1 SB
Kyle Wilkie .333 3-3 12 2 4 0 2 1 0 2B, HBP
Chris Williams .296 8-7 27 8 8 7 6 5 2 2 2B, 2 HBP, SF
Logan Davidson .259 7-7 27 3 7 7 2 5 1 2B, HBP
Jordan Greene .233 9-7 30 4 7 1 2 11 1 2 2B, SH, 1-1 SB
Grayson Byrd .227 6-6 22 4 5 3 2 6 1 SH
Sam Hall .222 3-3 9 1 2 1 0 3 0 2B, HBP, 0-1 SB
Drew Wharton .200 8-4 20 1 4 1 0 7 0 2B, SF, 1-1 SB
Patrick Cromwell .182 4-3 11 1 2 2 2 5 0 HBP
Adam Renwick .000 6-1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 HBP
Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Jake Higginbotham 0.00 1-1 0-0 4.2 4 4 0 3 6 .200
Carson Spiers 0.00 2-0 1-0 3.1 1 0 0 2 1 .100
Owen Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Mat Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ryan Miller 1.59 2-0 0-0 5.2 6 1 1 1 5 .261
Ryley Gilliam 4.82 5-0 1-1 9.1 9 5 5 9 15 .250
Jacob Hennessy 6.00 3-0 0-1 6.0 11 4 4 1 5 .379
Alex Schnell 6.75 4-1 0-0 8.0 11 7 6 5 3 .344
Brooks Crawford 9.00 4-2 1-0 10.0 13 10 10 3 7 .310
Spencer Strider 13.50 1-0 0-0 1.1 2 2 2 3 2 .333