Clemson offers Texas defensive tackle

Clemson has extended an offer to Mansfield (Texas) Legacy 2019 defensive tackle Enoch Jackson, he announced via social media Sunday.

“After a great talk with (Coach Todd Bates) I have received an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Jackson (6-0, 285) has nearly 20 offers in total and is ranked as high as the No. 28 defensive tackle nationally per Rivals.

Clemson’s offer comes a day after Jackson announced a top six of Georgia, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas Tech on Saturday.

As a junior at Mansfield Legacy last season, Jackson tallied 52 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and was voted district defensive MVP.

Jackson originally attended Stillwater (Okla.) High School before transferring to Mansfield.

He is teammates at Mansfield with class of 2019 four-star safety Jalen Catalon, who received an offer from Clemson in March 2017, visited campus last June and named Clemson among his top eight schools earlier this month.