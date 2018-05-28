Top in-state QB gearing up for Swinney Camp

Luke Doty is one of, if not the, best quarterback prospects in the Palmetto State’s 2020 class.

The Myrtle Beach High School standout has seen his recruitment gain steam following his sophomore season, with a dozen scholarship offers coming his way thus far this year. Auburn became his latest offer last week, joining an offer list that includes South Carolina, Virginia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the 2020 class, but its evaluations are well underway, and Doty remains firmly on the program’s radar.

Doty (6-2, 189) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and plans to do so again next month as he looks to earn an offer from the Tigers.

“I want to show them what I’m about and what I can do from a quarterback standpoint and improving my game as far as that goes,” Doty told TCI this spring.

Doty attended the Tigers’ victory over Florida State in Death Valley last fall and has been a frequent visitor to Clemson during his recruiting process.

“It’s definitely a great place,” he said. “It’s definitely a place that I’ve grown up under. It’s great to see what all they’re about and just kind of everything that goes into what Clemson is.”

A native of Myrtle Beach, Doty was born and raised a Clemson fan.

“My grandparents have always loved Clemson, and that comes from my mom’s side,” Doty said. “I’ve always grown up watching Clemson games and going up to my grandparents’ house and spending time with them watching Clemson games. So it’s definitely in our family.”

NCAA rules limit the contact that can occur between college coaches and underclassmen prospects, but Doty knows he is high on the Tigers’ list of offer candidates at the quarterback position for his class.

An offer from Clemson would be a big deal for Doty, though right now is he keeping all of his options open. He plans to camp at and check out a lot of schools this summer as he looks to make a decision sometime before next summer.

“We’re about a year out,” he said. “I want to make my decision this time next year or before.”

Doty has his eye on three things as he examines his college choices.

“I’m looking for somewhere that I can play college football at the highest level,” he said, “somewhere I can get a great education, and just somewhere that feels like a home.”