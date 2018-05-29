5-star gets Clemson offer he was waiting on, plans visit

Clemson’s brand continues to expand, as evidenced by its recruiting reach that keeps growing, and the 2018 class could end up being the best example of that yet. Clemson already hold commitments from prospects in eight different states (Conn., Pa., La., Md., Fla., Va., N.C., Ga.) and has a chance to go coast-to-coast in this class.

The Tigers are involved with a few highly regarded recruits from California in the current recruiting cycle. Among their Golden State targets is five-star cornerback Chris Steele of Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco High School).

Steele (6-1, 188) owns a whopping 50 scholarship offers from all over the country, and added another big name to his list when Clemson extended an offer last Thursday.

“That’s a school that I’ve been waiting to hear from,” Steele told The Clemson Insider. “Obviously they’re a top-four team in the country probably every year, so it meant a lot for me.”

Despite living on the West Coast, Steele has a family tie to the Southeast.

“I have family in Atlanta, which is not too far (from Clemson),” Steele said. “My grandma actually lives in Buford along with some of my aunts. I have a few other offers back that way, so it feels good to have that extra option to be able to play at an amazing institution like Clemson and be close to my family.”

Steele was informed of the offer from Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed last week after defensive coordinator Brent Venables traveled to Steele’s school two weeks ago during the spring evaluation period.

Venables was also there to see Steele’s teammate, class of 2019 linebacker Spencer Lytle, who received an offer from Clemson in February.

“He saw me out there and then put me in contact with coach Reed, and he wasted no time,” Steele said. “He talked to my coach and my parents and let them know that he wanted to recruit me and that he wanted to offer me a scholarship.”

The Tigers are high on Steele and have pitched the potential for early playing time at Clemson.

“They basically let me know that I can come in and have a chance to compete very early,” he said. “They just let me know that they like me a lot, and although I’m one of the new offers, I’m a very high priority because they belive that with my skillset I could come in and help them get back to where they want to be, which is national champions.”

Steele is now planning to visit Clemson next month with another one of his teammates, class of 2020 five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

“Me and my quarterback, D.J., we are planning to head out there sometime in June,” Steele said.

Added Steele: “I kind of have a good idea about the staff, but I want to get out there just see what the academic side of things are like, what the campus is like and what the student-life is like as well.”

Steele made official visits to Oklahoma and LSU last month and intends to take all five before his senior season. He is set to officially visit Florida this weekend and Southern Cal on June 22, while Miami and South Carolina are the main schools vying for the fifth official as it stands now.

The prized prospect is slated to announce his commitment in early July, though he could wait a little longer if he is not ready to render a decision then.

“I have a date set for July 7, but I did pick up a few new offers and everything so it may get pushed back a little bit,” Steele said. “But I’m definitely committing before the season starts.”

Relationships will be one of the deciding factors in Steele’s college choice.

“Obviously great education is going to be huge for me, but also just the relationship that I have with the staff is going to be huge, and not just the relationship with me — the relationship that they have with my family as well,” he said. “Because at the end of the day I want to make sure that my mom and dad, little sister, older brother and my whole family is comfortable with my decision.”

Steele says Clemson has jumped into the race with its offer.

“They’re definitely one of my top schools,” he said. “The things that I like about them is that they’re always going to be a national championship contender and I know I’ll get there and get developed, and that’s the biggest thing for me. I want to go somewhere I can get developed, play three years and if I’m fortunate enough, go in the first round. They’re one of the few schools that I know would get me ready for that.”

Steele is ranked as high as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2019 (Rivals).