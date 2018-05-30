The latest on Clemson target Jake Hornibrook

Malvern (Pa.) Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook doesn’t intend to wait much longer before he makes his college choice.

“I’m thinking possibly late June to maybe early July,” Hornibrook told TCI in regard to his commitment timeframe.

In late April, Hornibrook (6-4, 275) received what he called a game-changing offer from Clemson. He then traveled to check out Clemson in early May and indicated following the trip that it would likely be the last visit before his decision.

But then Wisconsin came in with an offer a week after the Clemson visit, causing Hornibrook to take a step back.

His brother, Alex, is the Badgers’ starting quarterback and has two seasons of eligibility left, though Hornibrook says his brother won’t be a major factor in his college decision.

“I don’t think that my brother really affects me,” he said. “Because even if I did end up going to Wisconsin, we’d probably only be together for like half a year because he would already be graduated and would just be there for the season. So, I think it’s not really that much of an affect. I just have to make my decision off what fits best for me.

“So, I’m not really worried about where my brother is at. I think it just helps a little bit getting to know some of the players because I’ve already met a lot of them and am familiar with the coaches.”

Hornibrook hasn’t been to any school since he was at Clemson, but said he might try to visit Wisconsin and squeeze in a couple of other visits as well before he commits, including another one to Clemson.

“We haven’t planned anything yet, but I’m still talking to my parents and trying to figure out the summer schedule because I have a service trip second week of June for a week, and then when I get back I think I might visit some schools again,” Hornibrook said.

“I was talking to coach (Robbie) Caldwell about possibly making a trip back because he was saying their guys come back in June. He said I could come back down anytime after that, just give him a call. So after my service trip I’ll probably think about making some more visits again.”

Hornibrook named UNC, Stanford and Boston College as a few of the schools that want him to visit again along with Clemson and Wisconsin.

If he makes it back to Clemson, the main objective of the visit will be to spend time with the players.

“Definitely get around the players and the team,” he said. “Being able to stay with a player definitely helps a lot because you get to ask them some questions about the school and kind of how it is being a player and a student there. It really helps out getting a good perspective from the player.”

Hornibrook has kept in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell since he was on campus.

“I’ve called him a few times and we’ve just stayed in touch,” Hornibrook said. “He’ll shoot me a text every day or every other day, so I’ve been keeping in touch with him.

“He’s not really giving me any pressure. He just wants me to take my time, and he really wants to get my dad to see Clemson because when I went on the first visit it was just me and my mom.”

Hornibrook’s teammate at Malvern Prep, class of 2019 Clemson linebacker commitment Keith Maguire, has also been in his ear about Clemson.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Hornibrook said laughing when asked if Maguire has been recruiting him. “Keith’s not putting pressure on me, but we’ve been talking about Clemson. It’s cool that he’s committed there.”

As Hornibrook closes in on his commitment, he is simply looking to find the school that best fits him as a player — and person.

“I’m looking for great people, just being around people that are like me and people that I can see myself hanging out with for the next four years,” he said.

Hornibrook said he will “100 percent” shut down his recruitment after he commits.

The Tigers remain in a good spot with him right now.

“Clemson is still one of my top choices,” he said. “I really liked it when I was down there.”

Hornibrook has collected close to two dozen scholarship offers in 2018. In addition to Clemson and Wisconsin, he has picked up offers from Stanford, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, Louisville, Northwestern and Minnesota this spring.

Stanford, Northwestern, Boston College, Duke and North Carolina have also played host to Hornibrook this spring.

Clemson views Hornibrook as an offensive tackle who could move to guard if needed.

As a junior last season, he earned first-team All-Inter-Ac honors and helped his team win its first outright Inter-Ac title since 2011.