Clemson maintaining pursuit of 4-star Cali TE

After receiving an offer from Clemson in early April, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey continues to be recruited by the Tigers.

“I’ve been hearing from them on a daily basis,” Foskey told The Clemson Insider. “Everyday I hear from them or every other day.”

Two coaches are leading the charge for Clemson in the recruitment of Foskey, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 tight end.

“(Tight ends) Coach Danny Pearman and (area recruiter) Coach Jeff Scott have been talking to me and they have been showing me all the great stuff about Clemson,” Foskey said. “Not just football but the academic part of the school as well.”

Foskey (6-5, 235) has also spoken with offensive analyst Tyler Grisham about how he would fit in Clemson’s offense if he were to play for the Tigers.

“Coach Grisham was talking to me about being a tight end and using me at Clemson,” Foskey said. “Being widened out at slot or attached (to the line).”

This spring, Foskey has taken an official visit to Penn State and made unofficial visits to Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Washington and California.

Foskey picked up an offer from Clemson after visiting there on April 3. Returning to Tiger Town is something he’s thinking about, though he feels the need to check out other schools he hasn’t yet been to.

“I would want to get back to Clemson but I want to hit some more schools that I haven’t hit yet,” he said. “Need to make the right choice for college and hitting every school I want to know more about is the way I believe to do it.”

Foskey is starting to map out a plan for unofficial visits this summer, but nothing is scheduled as of now.

“Me and my dad have ideas for unofficial visits this summer but they are not set in stone since we have to work around my football schedule and my mom and dad’s schedule,” he said.

Foskey is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 5 tight end and No. 172 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

Clemson is looking to take at least one more tight end in the 2019 class. The Tigers currently have one committed in Riverdale (Ga.)’s Jaelyn Lay.

After missing out on Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald four-star tight end Luke Deal, who committed to Auburn last Friday, Clemson is turning to other options at the position. Along with Foskey, the Tigers have offered Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry and Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Keon Zipperer, while a number of other tight end prospects are under evaluation.