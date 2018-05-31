Nation's No. 4 guard: 'Clemson is one of my top schools'

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star Will Putnam is unanimously regarded as one of the top offensive guard prospects in the country. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 guard and No. 96 overall prospect in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Putnam received an offer from Clemson in early March, visited campus for the first time a week later and remains high on the Tigers.

“Clemson is a school I’m very interested in,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Putnam said he has been communicating “almost daily” with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and area recruiter Tony Elliott.

“Their message is that they want me to know how Clemson is a school with great football but with a family atmosphere,” Putnam said.

Besides Clemson, Putnam has been to Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida this spring. He is set to visit Auburn again this weekend and scheduled to check out Georgia on June 15 and 16.

Is Putnam planning to return to Clemson?

“Still figuring that out,” he said, “but I’d like to make it back up before I make my decision.”

Putnam carries 30 total offers, including offers from the aforementioned schools along with schools such as Miami, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal.

He hopes to narrow down his recruitment “soon” but currently has no timetable for his decision.

“Not sure when I will commit yet,” he said.

He is sure, though, that Clemson is high on his list.

“Clemson is one of my top schools,” he said. “I don’t really have a ‘top 5’ yet but they will be in that.”

Clemson views Putnam not only as a guard, but versatile lineman capable of playing any position up front.

Putnam, a rising senior, transferred to Plant from Chatham (Ill.) at the conclusion of his sophomore year.