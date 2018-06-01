5-star WR adds Clemson offer

Clemson has offered Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming, he announced via social media Friday afternoon.

Fleming (6-3, 195) is ranked as the country’s No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2020.

“Extremely excited to receive an offer from Clemson!!” Fleming wrote in a Twitter post.

In addition to Clemson, Fleming holds offers from Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others.

As a sophomore last season, Fleming recorded 69 receptions for 1,462 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he had 36 catches for 956 yards and 13 scores.

Fleming is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

The 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game invitee visited Alabama, Georgia and Penn State this spring.

