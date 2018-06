Clemson finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning when Seth Beer sent a 2-2 offering from Morehead State pitcher Dalton Stanbaugh.

Beer’s home run sailed into the dark sky out of Doug Kingsmore Stadium to right field, cutting the Eagles lead to 2-1. The junior’s home run was a solo shot and was his 21st of the season.

Beer’s 21 home runs leads the team.