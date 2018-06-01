Chad Morris' son set to camp at Clemson

The annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp will kick off next week, with the first high school session set to take place from June 5-7.

Among the participants for the opening session will be Dallas (Texas) Highland Park 2020 quarterback Chandler Morris, the son of Arkansas head coach and former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

“I’ll be there for the first two days of camp,” Chandler said. “I’m excited to go compete.”

Chandler, a 6-foot, 170-pound rising junior in the class of 2020, is ready for the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Clemson’s coaches.

“Hoping to prove that I’m a top QB in the state of Texas I believe,” he said.

Chandler is of course very familiar with Clemson, having spent a lot of time around the program during his father’s tenure as the Tigers’ OC from 2011-14.

“I love the family atmosphere that Clemson has,” he said.

Chandler will be heavily involved in recruiting activity this summer as he plans to camp at schools across the country, including Clemson and of course Arkansas.

As his recruiting process ramps up moving forward, he knows he’ll have the perfect person to lean on for guidance and advice in his father — who is on the other side of the process as a coach.

“It’s awesome to have his help because there’s a lot of bad guys in the coaching business,” Chandler said, “so he would inform me when I would need help on decisions and everything from that standpoint.”

NCAA rules limit the contact college coaches can have with prospects before Sept. 1 of their junior year, but Chandler said he has received mail from Clemson.

Chandler is expected to take over as the starting quarterback this upcoming season for Highland Park High School, which has won back-to-back state championships.

As a sophomore last season, Chandler completed 10-of-24 passes for 123 yards while serving as the backup to Arkansas 2018 signee John Stephen Jones, the grandson of longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.