Clemson's NCAA Tournament History

Baseball

The Tigers have a storied history in the NCAA Tournament.  This year they hope to return to a Super Regional for the first time since 2010.  TCI takes a look at how Clemson has done in the NCAA Tournament.

 

 

Clemson NCAA Tournament Notes

  • Clemson is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance, including their 31st appearance in the last 32 years.
  • The Tigers are 118-91 in their previous 42 appearances with 18 Regional/District titles and 12 College World Series appearances.

 

Clemson Hosting Notes

  • Clemson is hosting postseason play for the 20th time (16 Regionals and four Super Regionals).
  • In the 15 previous regionals, the Tigers are 40-13 with nine titles.
  • In the four super regionals, Clemson is 8-2 with four titles.
  • Overall at home, the Tigers are 48-15 and have advanced in 13 of the previous 19 chances.

 

Lee NCAA Tournament Notes

  • Monte Lee is making his seventh appearance as a head coach in the NCAA Tournament.
  • In his previous six appearances, Lee is 13-12 (5-4 at Clemson) with one regional title.
  • Lee has hosted in each of his two previous seasons at Clemson so he has a 5-4 record at home in regionals. He is also 6-2 in neutral site contests and 2-6 (2-4 in regionals, 0-2 in super regionals) on opponents’ home fields.

 

Tiger Career Stats in the NCAA Tournament

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Logan Davidson       .435   5-5     23      2        10      4        0        3        1          2B, SF, 0-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie             .385   5-5     13      2        5        1        3        3        0          2B, 2 SH

Seth Beer                .375   9-9     24      11      9        9        13      6        4          2B, 4 HBP

Robert Jolly            .333   5-2     9        1        3        2        2        2        0          SH, SF

Chris Williams         .286   7-4     21      4        6        6        3        5        1          SF

Grayson Byrd          .200   6-5     20      2        4        1        0        7        0          2B, 3B

Jordan Greene        .118   6-6     17      1        2        1        2        2        0          1-1 SB

Drew Wharton         .000   2-0     1        0        0        0        0        0        0

Patrick Cromwell    N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

Adam Renwick        N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      OBA

Brooks Crawford     0.00   3-0     0-0     6,0     2        0        0        1        7          .118

Owen Griffith         0.00   1-0     1-0     4.1     1        0        0        1        5          .067

Jacob Hennessy      0.00   1-0     0-0     0.1     0        0        0        0        1          .000

Alex Schnell            7.71   1-0     0-0     2.1     6        4        2        1        3          .429

Carson Spiers                    13.50  1-0     0-0     0.2     2        1        1        0          2        .400

Ryley Gilliam                 108.00   2-0     0-0     0.1     5        4        4        0          0        .833

* Grayson Byrd played at LSU in 2015.

