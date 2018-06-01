Clemson's NCAA Tournament History

The Tigers have a storied history in the NCAA Tournament. This year they hope to return to a Super Regional for the first time since 2010. TCI takes a look at how Clemson has done in the NCAA Tournament.
Clemson NCAA Tournament Notes
- Clemson is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance, including their 31st appearance in the last 32 years.
- The Tigers are 118-91 in their previous 42 appearances with 18 Regional/District titles and 12 College World Series appearances.
Clemson Hosting Notes
- Clemson is hosting postseason play for the 20th time (16 Regionals and four Super Regionals).
- In the 15 previous regionals, the Tigers are 40-13 with nine titles.
- In the four super regionals, Clemson is 8-2 with four titles.
- Overall at home, the Tigers are 48-15 and have advanced in 13 of the previous 19 chances.
Lee NCAA Tournament Notes
- Monte Lee is making his seventh appearance as a head coach in the NCAA Tournament.
- In his previous six appearances, Lee is 13-12 (5-4 at Clemson) with one regional title.
- Lee has hosted in each of his two previous seasons at Clemson so he has a 5-4 record at home in regionals. He is also 6-2 in neutral site contests and 2-6 (2-4 in regionals, 0-2 in super regionals) on opponents’ home fields.
Tiger Career Stats in the NCAA Tournament
Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other
Logan Davidson .435 5-5 23 2 10 4 0 3 1 2B, SF, 0-1 SB
Kyle Wilkie .385 5-5 13 2 5 1 3 3 0 2B, 2 SH
Seth Beer .375 9-9 24 11 9 9 13 6 4 2B, 4 HBP
Robert Jolly .333 5-2 9 1 3 2 2 2 0 SH, SF
Chris Williams .286 7-4 21 4 6 6 3 5 1 SF
Grayson Byrd .200 6-5 20 2 4 1 0 7 0 2B, 3B
Jordan Greene .118 6-6 17 1 2 1 2 2 0 1-1 SB
Drew Wharton .000 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Cromwell N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Renwick N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Brooks Crawford 0.00 3-0 0-0 6,0 2 0 0 1 7 .118
Owen Griffith 0.00 1-0 1-0 4.1 1 0 0 1 5 .067
Jacob Hennessy 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alex Schnell 7.71 1-0 0-0 2.1 6 4 2 1 3 .429
Carson Spiers 13.50 1-0 0-0 0.2 2 1 1 0 2 .400
Ryley Gilliam 108.00 2-0 0-0 0.1 5 4 4 0 0 .833
* Grayson Byrd played at LSU in 2015.