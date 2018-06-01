Latest on Clemson signee Justin Wrobleski and the MLB draft

Clemson signee Justin Wrobleski may have a tough decision to make next week when the MLB draft occurs. The left hander would love to enroll this summer but is waiting to see where his name is called in he draft.

Justin had an outstanding senior year on the mound and at the plate. He finished with a 2.279 ERA pitching 43 innings and striking out 82. At the plate Justin hit .364 with five home runs and an OBP of .500.

Justin has been impressed with the Tigers’ season and what it says about the future of the program.

“I think the season that they have had just shows how special Clemson baseball is and is an indicator for the kind of team Clemson will have for years to come,” said Wrobleski.

With the draft just a few days away where does Justin stand with his decision on whether to go pro or enroll this summer?

“I am excited to attend Clemson, but it is a possibilty that I will get drafted. My family and I are going to make sure that I make the right decision. This is a great time in my life and I am really trying to take it all in as I go,” replied Wrobleski.

The Canton, Georgia standout and his family know what it will take for a MLB team to lure him away from Clemson.

“I have a number that it would take to get me to go pro, but it is between my family and I,” said Wrobleski.

The future Tiger keeps in frequent contact with the Clemson coaching staff.

“We are talking about my possible roles for next year and the excitement that we have for the rest of this season as well as the future at Clemson,” said Wrobleski.