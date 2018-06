Logan Davidson continued his hot play on Saturday, this time adding an RBI single with one out in the second inning.

Davidson, who led off the game with a double and later scored in the first inning, got a bloop single to centerfield in the top of the second, to score Sam Hall from second base, who walked and stole second base.

Davidson is 2-for-2 in the game with a double and an RBI.

Clemson led 3-0 after the Tigers’ half of the second inning.