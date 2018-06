Seth Beer hit his 56 career home run in Sunday’s elimination game of the Clemson Regional against St. John’s at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Beer sent the 1-2 offering from Jeff Belge to left centerfield to get top seed Clemson on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. It was the Tigers first hit of the day.

The home run was also Beer’s 22 of the season and his 56th career home, which is the most in the country among active players.

Clemson trails St. John’s 3-1 after four innings.