Miller shuts down Red Storm to save season

Although it was still early, things were not looking good for top-seeded Clemson as it trailed No. 3 seed St. John’s midway through the elimination game Sunday in the Clemson Regional.

The Tigers were off to a slow start and struggling offensively. They did not get their first hit of the game until the fourth inning, thanks to a solo home run by outfielder Seth Beer.

Clemson’s starting pitcher Jacob Hennessy struggled on the mound in his first start in nearly a month, going 2 1/3 innings while allowing three runs on four hits with three strike outs.

However, Ryan Miller saved the Tigers’ season when he took the mound in the third inning with one out. Miller shut down the Red Storm until he gave way to Ryley Gilliam in the ninth inning.

Miller went 5 2/3 innings, while giving up 10 hits and three runs with one walk and three strikeouts to lead Clemson to an 9-8 victory. His strong performance was crucial in saving arms as Clemson now turns around to face No. 2 seed Vanderbilt tonight at 6 p.m.

“Regardless of what situation I come into my main goal is just to get strike one,” Miller said after the game. “I’m a ground ball guy so for me it worked out today. I was able to get a lot of ground balls and get off of the field quickly.

“(My approach) doesn’t really change for me unless there’s a situation where I need a strikeout. I’m going to get strike one, get strike two and hopefully get a ground ball.”

A Vanderbilt win tonight would send the Commodores to the super regional round, while the Tigers hope to win and make it to the final, winner-take-all game of the Clemson Regional Monday at 4 p.m. Regardless of the outcome Miller’s outing and consistent performances all season will not be forgotten by head coach Monte Lee.

“I want to make sure that while I’m sitting here I give credit where credit is due,” said Lee, “because the young man sitting to my left, I don’t know if I will ever get a chance to coach a pitcher who has done more for a team than Ryan Miller has.

“Ryan Miller is probably the best pitcher that I have ever coached. For him to be able to do what he has done for this team this year, you look at how many games we’ve won on his shoulders says an awful lot about him.”

Along with Lee, Miller’s teammates expressed just how proud they are of him when he walked off of the mound in the ninth inning.

“They told me they loved me,” Miller said regarding the hugs he received from his teammates when he left the mound. “I think they were proud of me. That’s the kind of group that we have. The fact that I walked off of the field and 20 guys gave me hugs shows a lot about those guys. I love them to death.”