Clemson signee Meadows drafted with 44 pick

Clemson signee Parker Meadows was drafted with the No. 44 pick in the MLB draft Monday night.
The outfielder was selected by the Detroit Tigers.
The Grayson High standout is expected to sign with the Tigers.
A day after his Clemson career came to an end, outfielder Seth Beer, one of the more decorated players in the history of the program, was drafted No. 28 overall by the Houston Astros in the first round of the (…)
Last Tuesday, River Rouge (Mich.) defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro narrowed his list of two dozen scholarship offers down to four schools: Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan. The Clemson Insider (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a few comments Monday evening after learning about the death of former Clemson legend Dwight Clark. The former Tiger and San Francisco 49er passed away from ALS at his (…)
Former Clemson Tigers and San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark has passed away from ALS. He was 61-years old. Clark’s wife Kelly announced the passing of her husband on his Twitter account Monday (…)
Teammates may change but the brotherhood will last forever for the Clemson baseball team. It was an emotional day for Clemson at Doug Kingsmore after the Tigers got beat, 19-6, by Vanderbilt in the (…)
Seth Beer did not go out at Clemson the way he, his coaches and teammates would have liked. This year’s Clemson Regional was a tough one for the All-American and former Dick Howser Award winner. After a (…)
Marietta (Ga.) five-star athlete Arik Gilbert was pleasantly surprised when he received a long-awaited scholarship offer from Clemson in April. “It was really surprising because I was looking for an (…)
Monte Lee wanted to get his message out there as fast as he could. Sunday night’s loss to Vanderbilt in the Clemson Regional Finals was not indicative of the kind of season Clemson had. There was no doubt (…)
It was a somber, Sunday night in Clemson as No. 2 seed Vanderbilt defeated the top-seeded Tigers, 19-6, in the Clemson Regional to end the Tigers’ hopes of advancing to a super-regional for the first (…)