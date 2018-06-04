Clemson signee Meadows drafted with 44 pick

Clemson signee Meadows drafted with 44 pick

Baseball

Clemson signee Meadows drafted with 44 pick

Clemson signee Parker Meadows was drafted with the No. 44 pick in the MLB draft Monday night.

The outfielder was selected by the Detroit Tigers.

The Grayson High standout is expected to sign with the Tigers.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home