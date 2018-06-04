Michigan DE explains why Clemson made his final list

Last Tuesday, River Rouge (Mich.) defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro narrowed his list of two dozen scholarship offers down to four schools: Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Orhorhoro, who explained why the Tigers made his final group of schools.

“They’re a great school and I have a great relationship with coach Venables and coach Bates,” he said. “I feel like those are genuine people from every time I talk to them and when they came up to the school. I just feel like I’ve know them for a while, so that’s pretty cool.”

Orhorhoro, a class of 2019 prospect, received an offer from Clemson in late April. Venables subsequently stopped by his school during the spring evaluation period, and he and Bates have been in frequent contact with him since.

“We pretty much get on FaceTime or talk on the phone every other week. We communicate a lot,” Orhorhoro said. “They know that academics are a big standpoint in my recruitment, so they usually tell me a lot about the academics. I told them I want to major in business, so they send me a lot of information on the business school.

“We don’t really talk much about football because what I’m worried about is academics, but they do talk to me about football sometimes. They tell me how much they really want me and how I’m a great player and how I can fit their scheme.”

Orhorhoro (6-5, 263) intends to visit each of his top four schools before he commits to one of them. He has scheduled official visits to Kentucky this weekend and Indiana next weekend.

The Tigers will play host to him for an unofficial visit next Wednesday, June 13, the second day of the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp. It will be his first time at Clemson.

“I just want to feel out the place and who I’m going to be around for the next four to five years of my life, and talk with coach Swinney a little bit and see if it’s a great campus and a great facility for me,” he said.

Orhorhoro told TCI he is planning to make his decision toward the end of June or the beginning of July.

Academics and relationships will be a couple of key factors in his college choice.

“Great academic school and just a great relationship with the coaches and a great family feel,” he said. “It has to be a great bond with the coaching staff like that.”

What will the school that lands his commitment be getting in Orhorhoro?

“I think I can bring high energy, just a great person to be around because I’m energetic and I love being around people,” he said. “I’m trying to be one of the greatest players to ever come out of this school (River Rouge), and I’m trying to bring whatever I can bring to help win a national championship.”

Orhorhoro, a native of Nigeria, recorded double-digit sack and tackle-for-loss totals as a junior in 2017. He played basketball at Trillium Academy in Taylor, Mich., before transferring to River Rouge and playing his first season of football last year.