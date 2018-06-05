Priority LB target set to return to Clemson this week

Clemson is set to get another visit from a priority linebacker target this week.

Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star LaVonta Bentley will return to campus on Friday, the day after the first session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp concludes.

“I will be there Friday,” Bentley told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson offered Bentley in January, and the staff has treated him as a top target since. He drew a visit from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates — and a second visit from Bates — during the spring evaluation period.

The interest is certainly mutual, as Friday’s visit will mark Bentley’s third to Clemson since early March. He attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3 before returning for a more personal and overnight visit on March 28, when he was able to watch a spring practice and spend more time with the coaches and players.

Bentley (6-1, 215) told TCI last month that he felt Clemson was recruiting him harder than any other program, including in-state Alabama.

“They want and need me,” he said, “and want me to be the face of the 2019 class.”

In addition to Clemson, Bentley carries offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina and others.

He told TCI on more than one occasion in recent months that Clemson was the leader in his recruitment.

“I feel wanted, needed and also loved at Clemson,” he said. “(They have a) good chance if they keep showing love like they do.”

Bentley is ranked as high as the No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 151 overall prospect in the 2019 class per Rivals.

The Tigers currently hold two commitments from linebackers in the 2019 class: Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin and Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire. Clemson is looking to take a couple more backers in this class.