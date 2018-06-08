Standout OL discusses Clemson camp experience

One prospect who stood out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week was Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive tackle John Williams.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound rising junior showed well during both camp workouts at Clemson on Wednesday.

“The camp was great,” Williams told TCI. “I enjoyed being able to experience working with all the coaches, especially Coach (Robbie) Caldwell.”

A class of 2020 prospect, Williams has already collected offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia.

He is hoping to see Clemson join that list.

“I know they do their homework when it comes to offering,” he said. “I am patient and will just keep working. If an offer comes from Clemson at some point I would be thrilled because it would be a game-changer, but I am really proud of the offers I have right now.”

Williams wants to get back on campus moving forward. Prior to the Swinney Camp, he visited Clemson for its junior day in March.

“I have been on a campus tour twice so I have seen a lot,” he said. “I would like to spend more time with the strength and conditioning staff, sit in on an OL meeting and go to a game.”

What’s next for Williams regarding visits?

“Right now I have plans for camps/visits at Alabama, UGA, South Carolina, UNC, Tennessee and Auburn,” he said. “Also trying to squeeze in a visit to NC State but I still have to set that up.”

Williams was a starting offensive tackle and an all-county performer for Creekview (6A classification) last season.