Kentucky OL calls Clemson offer 'unreal'

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2020 offensive tackle Walker Parks earned an offer from Clemson following a strong showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Unreal,” Parks said of the offer. “I couldn’t be happier about the situation.”

Swinney personally informed Parks of the offer before he departed from Clemson on Thursday afternoon.

“He said I’m one of the very few 2020 (prospects) they have offered,” Parks said, “and that it is very rare for a young prospect to be in my position.”

Parks (6-5, 250) also owns offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Marshall and Toledo.

He impressed Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell with a dominant two-day performance at the camp.

“He was very excited about my performance,” Parks said. “I was going almost every other rep, and he called me over and said, ‘You don’t need to go anymore. You done whooped ’em all.'”

Parks enjoyed his experience on campus, as did his mom and dad.

“I think very highly of Clemson,” he said. “Nothing but love.”

“They loved everything about it,” he added of his parents. “They were given a tour and met all the coaches, and we had lunch with the coaches.”

Parks said he will “most likely” commit before his senior season in 2019.

The rising junior plans to camp at Tennessee and Notre Dame next. He attended games at Louisville and Penn State toward the end of last season and has visited Kentucky, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Cincinnati this year.

His father, David Parks, played football at Kentucky. His mother is a Kentucky alum as well.