What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

The NFL preseason is quickly approaching and the league is already buzzing about the return of Deshaun Watson. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the former Clemson great on Twitter.

Deshaun Watson led the league in #BigTimeThrow percentage last season@PFF pic.twitter.com/NDZjSJhpLq — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) June 4, 2018

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are ready to become NFL’s best QB-WR duo https://t.co/Txdd7rhIeY pic.twitter.com/tbVSC4we0n — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) June 1, 2018

Good news for the #Texans: Stars Deshaun Watson (ACL) and JJ Watt (tibial plateau fracture) are progressing so well that, at this point, neither are expected to start training camp on the PUP list, I’m told. After a rough 2017 injury-wise, Houston will begin 2018 healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2018

What's DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson's mindset in 2018? To be the best QB-WR combo in the NFL. 📰: https://t.co/mWaSNdwHpX pic.twitter.com/et10SeZMDH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 3, 2018

SF wanted to workout CLEM QB Steve Fuller, needed a WR. Dwight Clark (11 rec. senior yr) was Fuller's roommate, answered phone, 49ers asked DC. Impressed, Bill Walsh selected DC rd 10 (UDFA nowadays). Decades later CU unretired Fuller's 4 for Deshaun Watson who led title run. — Reggie Williams (@regwilliams_set) June 8, 2018

Tom Brady + Rob Gronkowski on the field for the 1st time this offseason + #Texans J.J Watt & Deshaun Watson good to go for training camp? pic.twitter.com/kbIsWjs88P — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) June 5, 2018

Deshaun Watson is throwing the football crisply and mobility is returning, making great progress from torn ACL suffered last season. All signs positive for Texans quarterback — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 6, 2018

From Up to the Minute Live: The #Texans have received nothing but positive reviews for stars JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson as they return from their injuries. Should be good to go for camp. pic.twitter.com/RguAf6vQeH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2018

First-class student-athletes stick around to meet with the media the day after they are drafted. That is Seth Beer. City of Houston going to have 2 of Clemson's finest #deshaunwatson. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 5, 2018