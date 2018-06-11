Clemson lands commitment from Florida lineman

Pensacola (Fla.) 2019 offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn has committed to Clemson.

Rayburn announced the news via Twitter on Monday afternoon, becoming the Tigers’ first commitment from an offensive lineman in the class of 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound prospect visited Clemson last Tuesday during the Dabo Swinney Camp. He received an offer from Clemson in May.

Rayburn chose the Tigers over offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Alabama, Stanford and many others.

He told The Clemson Insider last week that he had a “great” visit to Clemson.

“I loved getting to meet with all the coaches and talk with the people there,” he said. “I love the atmosphere and feel there.”

Rayburn had an opportunity to meet with head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus.

“We talked for a while about the program and where he sees me,” Rayburn said. “He is a great football coach and a great guy. I like him a whole lot.”

The Tigers view Rayburn mainly as a guard and center, but also a versatile lineman capable of playing any position on the offensive front.

He became the Tigers’ 14th commitment in the 2019 class and second in as many days. Calhoun (Ga.) tight end Davis Allen pledged to Clemson on Sunday night.