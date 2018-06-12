Watson fires back at national radio show host

There is one thing I learned from covering Deshaun Watson for three years, he does not need any help when it comes to motivation. However, if someone does give him a little extra push, it usually does not bode too well for his opponents.

So look out AFC, a highly motivated Deshaun Watson is coming after you. If you need someone to thank for that then thank Fox Sports Radio Host, Ben Maller.

Maller blasted the former All-American from Clemson on his radio show Tuesday afternoon.

“Deshaun Watson ain’t gonna be around for very long. He’s going to be destroyed and obliterated again because his body can’t handle the rigors of the NFL,” Maller said.

Watson responded on Twitter by calling Maller a “clown.”

This isn’t the first time Watson, who is about to start his second season in Houston, has been called out for his health. Prior to the 2015 season, critics were saying the same thing about him after injuries (shoulder, hand and left ACL) cut his freshman season short at Clemson. All Watson did was come out that year and throw for 4,104 yards and rush for 1,105 yards while accounting for a then ACC record 47 touchdowns.

The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist led the Tigers to the program’s first national championship game appearance in 34 years and set a championship game record with 478 total yards in nearly beating Alabama.

In 2016, Watson continued to light up the college football world, throwing for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading Clemson to its first national championship in 35 years. In the national championship game, the two-time Davey O’Brien Award winner diced up Alabama’s defense for a second straight year, including a championship game record 420 yards and three touchdowns.

He capped the game with a 2-yard scoring pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second left to beat the Crimson Tide.

Watson’s first NFL season came to an abrupt end after he tore the ACL in his right knee during practice midway through his rookie season. Before the injury Watson threw for 1,699 yards, averaged 242.7 yards per game, completed 61.8 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 103.0. Not bad for a guy who can’t handle the rigors of the NFL.

Don’t be surprised to see Houston battling New England, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville for AFC supremacy this coming season, especially now that Watson’s mad.